A devastating fire broke out at a restaurant in Liaoyang, northeast China, on April 28, leaving at least 22 people dead and three others injured.

The blaze, which erupted around 12:25 p.m. local time, engulfed the multi-storey building entirely, according to a state media report.

Interior of fast food restaurant in Beijing. Photo credit: Martin Puddy/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Sun UK, harrowing footage from the scene showed dense black smoke billowing from the restaurant’s windows and doors as the flames raged uncontrollably.

Eyewitness accounts and emergency response

Terrified passers-by fled from the scene, while others looked on in shock as firefighters arrived swiftly to combat the inferno.

Emergency crews worked tirelessly to assemble their equipment and bring the raging fire under control. Despite their efforts, the high death toll and injuries underscored the severity of the tragedy.

Investigation and government response

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but authorities confirmed an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

China’s President Xi Jinping called for prompt medical treatment for the injured and urged full efforts to manage the aftermath of the disaster. This marks another tragic incident following previous high-profile fires in the country.

Past incidents of fire in China

In August 2024, a short circuit at a high-rise hotel caused a rooftop billboard to ignite, sending sparks and debris falling to the ground.

While that blaze resulted in no casualties, a separate fire at a 14-storey shopping centre in Sichuan Province weeks earlier claimed 16 lives. These events highlight the ongoing challenges with fire safety in densely populated areas.

As the investigation into the Liaoyang fire unfolds, the nation mourns the lives lost and seeks answers to prevent future tragedies.

22 Lives Lost After Devastating Fire Engulfs Restaurant in China. Photo credit: OfficalABAT/X

Source: Twitter

About China

China, officially known as the People's Republic of China, is a vast and influential country located in East Asia.

It is the world's most populous nation, with over 1.4 billion people, and boasts a rich history spanning thousands of years.

Governed by the Communist Party of China, its capital city is Beijing, while Shanghai serves as its largest city and financial hub. China is renowned for its cultural heritage, technological advancements, and significant role in global trade and politics.

Source: Legit.ng