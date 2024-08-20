Maria Branyas Morera, the world's oldest person, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 117

Branyas was born in the United States and lived through significant historical events, including both World Wars, among others

Guinness World Records recognized Branyas as the world's oldest person in January 2023

The world's oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera of Spain, is dead.

Morera's family announced her passing at the age of 117, on Tuesday, August 20, via X

Maria Branyas Morera, oldest living person dies

Source: Twitter

Morera was born in the United States and experienced both World Wars, the Spanish Civil War, the 1918 flu pandemic, and the COVID-19 pandemic, CBS reported.

The family said:

"Maria Branyas has left us. She died as she wished: in her sleep, peacefully and without pain.

"We will always remember her for her advice and kindness."

Branyas raises concerns about her health

Branyas, who had spent the past 20 years residing in the Santa Maria del Tura nursing home in the town of Olot in northeastern Spain, mentioned in a post on Tuesday that she was feeling "weak."

She said before her passing:

"The time is near. Don't cry, I don't like tears. And above all, don't suffer for me. Wherever I go, I will be happy," she added in the account that is run by her family."

Guiness book of recod recognises Branyas as world oldest

Guinness World Records officially recognized Branyas as the world's oldest person in January 2023, following the passing of French nun Lucile Randon at 118 years old.

With Branyas's passing, Japan's Tomiko Itooka, born on May 23, 1908, now holds the title of the world's oldest living person at 116 years old, according to the U.S. Gerontology Research Group, The Punch reported.

Branyas contracted COVID-19 in 2020, just weeks after celebrating her 113th birthday, and was isolated in her room at the nursing home, but she made a full recovery.

Her youngest daughter, Rosa Moret, once credited her mother's remarkable longevity to "genetics."

