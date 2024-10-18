Israel has announced the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was believed to be the mastermind of the October 7 terror attack

The killing of Yahya Sinwar has sparked hope among Western leaders that it would mark the beginning of peace in Gaza

Over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 2.2 million residents displaced by the Israel forces

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader believed to be the mastermind behind the October 7, 2023, terror attack, has been killed by Israeli forces. This significant development has sparked hope among Western leaders that Sinwar's death may mark the beginning of the end of the ongoing war in Gaza.

The conflict has resulted in devastating consequences, with over 42,000 Palestinians killed and nearly 2.2 million residents displaced, creating a dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

Israel announces the killing of Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar Photo Credit: @jacksonhinklle

Source: Twitter

CNN reported that the death of Sinwar, who was also the chief architect of Hamas' military strength, may pave the way for the release of more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas.

Hamas leader's killing: Western leaders eye Gaza peace

Western leaders are cautiously optimistic that this could be a turning point in the conflict, potentially leading to a ceasefire and a resolution to the humanitarian crisis.

It's worth noting that Sinwar's appointment as the head of Hamas' political bureau in August 2024 was seen as a shift towards a more hardline direction for the organization. His death may now create an opportunity for more moderate voices to emerge within Hamas, potentially facilitating negotiations and a path towards peace.

The international community will be watching closely to see how this development unfolds and whether it will indeed lead to a reduction in violence and a resolution to the crisis in Gaza.

Yahya Sinwar: What world leaders say

World leaders have praised the Israeli military for killing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. US President Joe Biden called it a "good day for Israel, the US, and the world." British Prime Minister Keir Starmer labelled Sinwar the mastermind behind the deadliest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust.

Other leaders, including those from France, Canada, Germany, Italy, and the European Commission, condemned Sinwar's acts and demanded the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.

FG speaks on Israel, Iran launch strikes

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration has announced plans to evacuate Nigerians living in Lebanon following renewed attacks between Israel and Iran.

The presidency, in a statement on Tuesday, October 1, directed Nigerians living in the Middle East country to contact Nigeria's mission in the country.

This came as Iran reportedly launched hundreds of missile attacks on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in a Beirut airstrike.

Source: Legit.ng