Tensions escalated sharply between Israel and the United Nations on Wednesday, as Israel announced that it had banned U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country, citing his failure to condemn Iran’s recent missile attack.

The announcement came during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, overshadowing discussions on the conflict in the region.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz delivered the blunt message, stating that Guterres had been declared persona non grata for his perceived neutrality—leniency—toward Iran and militant groups hostile to Israel.

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil," Katz said, reflecting the depth of Israel’s frustration with Guterres. "This is an anti-Israel secretary-general who lends support to terrorists, rapists, and murderers. Guterres will be remembered as a stain on the history of the U.N. for generations to come."

The move follows a major escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran, after Iran fired over 180 ballistic missiles into Israel on Tuesday. The attack, which followed the death of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Israeli military incursions into Lebanon, has been described as one of the most significant confrontations in years.

In response to the attack, Guterres issued a statement that appeared to criticize all parties involved, referring broadly to "escalation after escalation" in the Middle East. However, what particularly irked Israel were his pointed remarks on the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

