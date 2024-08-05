Following weeks of severe and deadly protests, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country

After weeks of intense and deadly protests, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and departed the country.

The army chief of Bangladesh General Waker-Uz-Zama, said an interim government will be formed to run the country.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Photo credit: @saifahmed75

This was revealed in a national broadcast on state television by Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman on Monday, August 5.

Bangladesh's army chief speaks on move for interim govt

He said that Prime Minister Hasina had resigned and that the military would establish an interim government.

He said:

"The nation has endured significant hardship, the economy has been affected, and many lives have been lost. It is time to put an end to the violence.

"I hope that following my address, the situation will start to improve."

The violence, among the worst since the nation's founding over fifty years ago, has resulted in a significant number of casualties.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Prime Minister is reportedly heading to Tripura, the capital of Agartala in India.

There has been no official confirmation regarding Hasina’s resignation or departure from Dhaka, as reported by The Guardian.

Reports indicate that Hasina, 76, and her sister previously travelled by military aircraft to West Bengal, India.

Bangladeshis protest following Prime Minister Hasina's policies

The Prime Minister’s resignation is believed to be a response to widespread protests against her government’s controversial quota system, which reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans from Bangladesh’s 1971 War of Independence.

The army chief is anticipated to address the nation soon, and earlier, the government implemented a total internet shutdown as protesters called for a “Long March to Dhaka.”

