The city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was flooded with a year's worth of rain in just 12 hours

Schools across the emirate were shut down and government employees mostly working remotely

Emirates suspended check-in for passengers from Dubai International from 8am until midnight on Wednesday, April 17

Dubai, UAE - Major highways and Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been flooded after heavy downpours of a year and a half’s rain.

The rains began late on Monday, April 15 and the storms intensified at about 9am (05:00 GMT) on Tuesday and continued throughout the day.

How flood killed 70-year-old man in UAE

The police said a 70-year-old man died when his vehicle was swept away by floodwater in Ras al-Khaimah, the country’s northernmost emirate

According to Aljazeera, meteorological data showed that the sands and roads of Dubai were soaked with some 20mm (0.79 inches) of rain.

Police and emergency personnel drove slowly through the flooded streets of Dubai, shining emergency lights across the darkened roads.

The Dubai International Airport suspended check-in for passengers from 8am until midnight on Wednesday, April 17.

The flood turned roads into rivers and rushing water inundated homes and businesses, CNN reports.

Schools shut down, government employees work remotely

Schools across the seven sheikhdoms in the UAE have largely shut and government employees were mostly working remotely.

While many other workers also stayed at home and away from work.

Authorities cancelled school and the government instituted remote work again for Wednesday, April 17 following heavy rainfall of 145mm (5.7 inches) on Tuesday, April 16.

