Residents of the Noto area in Ishikawa, Japan, have been warned to beware of an imminent tsunami

This warning was issued by the Japanese government hours after the country experienced a tragic earthquake on New Year's Day

Over 36,000 households in the affected region are without power due to the severity of the tragic New Year's Day disaster

Ishikawa, Japan - Following a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake in the central region, the Japanese government has strongly advised residents to evacuate promptly.

As reported by BBC News, a significant tsunami alert has been declared for the coastal Noto area in Ishikawa, cautioning about waves potentially reaching a height of 5 meters (16 feet).

Similar warnings have been issued for the adjacent Niigata and Toyama prefectures, where authorities have indicated that waves could reach up to 3 meters.

Public television has prominently displayed the word "EVACUATE," encouraging residents to move to elevated areas despite the chilly conditions.

"We realise your home, your belongings are all precious to you, but your lives are important above everything else. Run to the highest ground possible," an NHK presenter urged affected viewers

Tragic New Year's Earthquake in Japan

On New Year's Day, 21 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0 or higher struck central Japan in just over 90 minutes, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The most powerful quake, measuring 7.6, occurred at 16:10 local time (07:10 GMT). Videos depicting homes and subway trains shaking during the earthquake were shared online.

Reports suggest that this incident marked the first issuance of a "major tsunami warning" since 2011, when a powerful earthquake devastated northeastern Japan, leading to waves reaching up to 40m in height.

Japan, situated in the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, has invested in a sophisticated tsunami warning system due to the constant threat of earthquakes.

Reports: 36,000 households without power over tragic earthquake

Major highways in the quake's epicentre vicinity were closed, leaving over 36,000 households without power, as reported by Hokuriku Electric Power.

Despite the earthquakes and tsunami, Japan's nuclear authority assured the public that there was no risk of radioactive leaks from the affected nuclear power plants.

Residents warned of more quakes

Yoshimasa Hayashi, a government spokesman, urged residents to be prepared for additional quakes.

South Korea's meteorological agency cautioned of potential tsunami waves reaching up to 0.3m along its eastern coast, prompting evacuations in Gangwon province. Russia issued tsunami warnings for Vladivostok and Nakhodka in its far eastern port cities.

The 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan resulted in nearly 18,000 casualties and the displacement of tens of thousands.

The ensuing tsunami caused a nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima power plant, marking the most severe nuclear incident since Chornobyl.

Morocco Earthquake: 632 killed, 329 injured, several buildings collapsed in African nation

Likewise, Marrakesh, Morocco, experienced a seismic event measuring 6.8 in magnitude, leading to a minimum of 632 confirmed fatalities, particularly affecting isolated regions.

The earthquake's epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains, southwest of Marrakesh.

Apart from the reported deaths, there were at least 329 individuals wounded, and numerous structures, including those in the historic city, suffered collapse.

