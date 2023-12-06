The video of North Korea's President, Kim Jong-un, begging mothers to give birth to more children has gone viral

In the now-trending video, Kim urged women to halt a decline in the birth rate to help strengthen the power of the nation

Kim's request is a contrast to the birth control programmes introduced in the 1970s and 80s to slow post-war population growth.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

North Korea's President, Kim Jong-un, could not hold back his tears as he begged mothers to give birth to more children to help strengthen the power of the nation.

As reported by Sky News, Kim said this while addressing the National Mothers' Meeting in Pyongyang.

President Kim Jong-un in tears as he begs North Korea women to Have more children Photo Credit: @dannmuts

Source: Twitter

In the now-trending video, the North Korean strong man was seen cleaning his tears with a handkerchief.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Experts believe many new families do not have more than one child in North Korea because "they need lots of money to raise their kids".

""Dear Mothers, Preventing a decline in birth rates and good childcare are all housekeeping duties we need to handle while working with mothers.

"These tasks include bringing up their children so that they will steadfastly carry forward our revolution, eliminating the recently-increasing non-socialist practices, promoting family harmony and social unity, establishing a sound way of cultural and moral life, making the communist virtues and traits of helping and leading one another forward prevail over our society, stopping the declining birth rate, and taking good care of children and educating them effectively.

"These belong to our common family affairs, which we need to deal with by joining hands with our mothers."

Kim's tearful appeal is in marked contrast to birth control programmes introduced by North Korea in the 1970s and 80s to slow post-war population growth.

Kim vows North Korea to have the world's most powerful nuclear force

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kim said his country aimed to have the world's most powerful nuclear force as he celebrated the launch of its newest intercontinental ballistic missile at a ceremony with his young daughter, state media reported Sunday.

He also handed promotions to more than 100 officials and scientists for their work on the Hwasong-17 -- dubbed the "monster missile" by analysts and believed to be capable of reaching the US mainland -- just days after Pyongyang test-fired it in one of its most powerful launches yet.

Hailing the new ICBM as "the world's strongest strategic weapon", Kim said North Korean scientists had made a "wonderful leap forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles."

Source: Legit.ng