A special report has raised alarm over suspected groups luring young IT jobs seekers into cybercrime

The suspects, who were reported to be Chinese gangs, are targeting job-seeking youths from South Asian countries

Misleading and manipulative ads, and promises of high-paying salaries are some of the baits used by the suspecting gangs

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A new report has accused Chinese gangs of luring job seekers into cybercrime, further spotlighting the world's worrying pattern of cybercrime and human extortion in Asia.

According to the report by Trueceylon News, the gangs are extorting the job seekers who went to Thailand for IT jobs by recruiting them into forced cyber-fraud after being misled by manipulating ads and higher salaries, The Print reports.

Taking advantage of the discreet geo-political situation in Myanmar and Cambodia, the criminal groups, according to RTV Online, targets youths from South Asian country.

A new report claims Chinese gangs are luring vulnerable job seekers into IT-related cybercrime. Credit: Joe Hanks

Source: Twitter

Nations warning their citizens against fraudulent jobs

This development was one of the reasons Sri Lanka, through its ministry of foreign affairs, asked its citizens to shun fraudulent job offers in Thailand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This was contained in a public advisory issued on April 21, 2023.

It would be recalled that in a similar event, the Indian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar issued an advisory on July 5, 2022, which cautioned against ‘unscrupulous elements offering jobs’ after some people were offered well-paying IT jobs that turned out to be fake,

I30 workers from India were subjected to work in Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia and were later rescued by the Indian government in October 2022.

Nigeria, other African countries trapped by Chinese debts

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that attacks on Chinese workers in a gold mine in the Central African Republic recently threw open the grudge of the people in Africa against the Belt and Road Initiative projects of China.

According to reports, on March 9, 2023, gunmen killed nine Chinese nationals after overpowering guards at a Chinese-operated gold mine.

Analysts believe China wants to establish dominance by multiplying heavy infrastructure projects in Africa. They warn that poor African nations risk being trapped in a maze of debts disguised as projects.

Source: Legit.ng