Despite the popularity of Valentine's day, some countries have banned and criminalised the season of love over claims it contradicted some of their religious and moral traditions

Saudi Arabia that has earlier banned the celebration of Valentine's Day has lifted the ban, and people now celebrate the season of love in the Arabian Kingdom

Valentine's Day is celebrated as a season of love across the world. People share gifts and everything that relates to love.

However, some have argued that love should be celebrated at every moment, but the day is specially set aside for people to show their affection and love for each other.

Despite the popularity of Valentine, it is illegal in some countries around the world to celebrate the season of love due to their religious tradition or other factors.

Below is a list of the top 5 of them:

Malaysia

The celebration of Valentine's Day became prohibited in Malaysia in 2005 by the Islamic authorities, who issued a Fatwa against it.

The Islamic authorities argued that February 14 had become a gateway for disaster and more decadence among the youths.

Uzbekistan

The Central Asia country that gained independence in 1991 following the fall of the former Soviet Union also frowns at the celebration of Valentine's Day.

The season of love was tolerated until 2012 when the department of enlightenment and promotion of values in the ministry of education placed a ban on it.

Iran

Valentine's Day celebration was officially banned in Iran in 2010. The government said the day is a decadent celebration of love meant to championed degenerated Western culture and illegitimate relationships.

The Islamic country also prohibited the production of all Valentine's Day gifts and items. It is illegal for people who are not married to mingle.

Saudi Arabia

This is another Islamic country where it has been illegal to celebrate Valentine's Day for many years ago.

This is because most Valentine's Day practices contradicted the country's ideologies and businesses were also banned from selling gifts relayeValentin's Day.

However, this ban has been lifted, and more people celebrate valentine’s day in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan

The Islamabad High Court banned Valentine's Day celebrations in Pakistan in 2018 following a petition by a citizen who claimed that the celebration was a cultural import of the "West" and is against Islam.

The celebration of Valentine's Day has caused many riots in the country.

