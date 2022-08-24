Roof of the World: Worry over China's Continued Maltreatment of Tibet

The communist government in China has been accused of attempted sinicization of the Tibetans

Tibet, an autonomous region known as the "roof of the world", is fighting hard to keep its culture amid Beijing's alleged maltreatments

China has reportedly attacked Tibetan cultural identity by making its language a medium of instruction in the schools in Tibet

There is an ongoing apprehension over China's continued treatment of the Tibetans in what has been said to be an attempt toward the "sinicization" of the autonomous region.

This is as the China Buddhist Association issued a notice stating, “Notice on the Boycott of Illegal Missionary Activities of Tibetan Buddhist Monks” in the Guangdong province, The Print reports.

Tibet, the remote and mainly-Buddhist territory known as the "roof of the world", is governed as an autonomous region of China.

The Chinese government has been accused of attempting "sinicization" of Tibet, an autonomous region. Credit: AFP

Since China illegally occupied Tibet in the 1950s, the communist government in China has been unfair with the treatment of the Tibetians in what has been classified as an attempt at "cultural genocide" of the region.

Violation of basic human rights

The Beijing government has been accused of trying to annex the Tibetans under its cultural control. Recently, there is a lack of basic human rights violations in the region, raising attention on the global stage.

But sadly, it has never been considered a case worthy of being seriously taken up by organizations such as the United Nations (UN).

China has reportedly attacked Tibetan cultural identity by making their language, Mandarin, the medium of instruction in the schools in Tibet from the primary level.

Issues over Chinese loans

