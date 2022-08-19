In support of Ukraine, the United States of America will be buying tons of Ukraine's wheat worth over N28bn

The wheat will then be distributed to African countries facing acute food shortages since the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the Invasion of Russia, Ukraine has been finding it difficult to export some of its food produce

The United State government has announced its intention to pay a whopping N28.58 billion($68 million) for transporting and storing up to 150,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat.

The gesture is part of its partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) to address acute food insecurity all over the world, with Africa a priority.

US government disclosed this in a press release signed by Antony j. Blinken, US secretary of state and made available to Legit.ng.

A chart that shows Ukraine food impact on global food supplies Credit: Ukraine govt

Source: Facebook

According to the US government, the Ukraine wheat purchase has now pushed its humanitarian contribution through the USAID programme to more than $5.4 billion in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war

Since the war between Russia and Ukraine started, many African countries have witnessed a remarkable surge in the price of food.

This is because Ukraine has been a significant supplier of global food, especially wheat, over the years.

US outline how the purchased wheat will be distributed

According to the US govt, the purchase of 150,000 metric tons of wheat builds on an initial WFP shipment of 23,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat and will support the humanitarian response in the Horn of Africa, where a historic drought is pushing millions of people to the brink of starvation.

Part of the statement reads:

"While the resumption of exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports is a positive step in addressing the needs of food insecure countries, these shipments must continue so that the millions of tons of food trapped in the country can reach markets and help feed the world’s most vulnerable.

"The United States remains committed to supporting global food security in the face of climate change, pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, and armed conflicts, including Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."

Russia, Ukraine war impact on Nigerians

Since the Russian army's invasion of Ukraine, wheat, part of the daily staple food of many Nigerians' homes, has become a luxury.

TheCable reports that the price of a loaf of Bread for example, has jumped significantly while bakers have also threatened further close shops to enforce new prices.

“Cameroonians, Nigerians closer to us than Russians": Ukraine to build new relationship with Africa

Meanwhile, a previous report by Legit.ng, Mr Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said the Ukrainian government led by President Zelenskyy had commenced moves to expand the country’s relations with Africa.

According to him, Russia's present war and aggression have shown the world that we must cooperate more closely for the benefit of our people.

Mr Yermak said the Ukrainian president recently addressed the leaders of the African Union on the new relationship.

Source: Legit.ng