Four people died after 14 people were shot during a family gathering in northern California on Saturday night, police reported.

According to the Guardian UK, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident, saying that victims ranged from “juveniles to adults” and were taken to local hospitals.

Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said: “What we have confirmed at this time is that there was a banquet hall where a family was celebrating.”

Stockton shooting at banquet hall

Authorities stated on social media that “approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire, and four victims have been confirmed deceased.” They added that details remained limited as detectives continued their investigation.

Officials said the shooting took place inside a banquet hall near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton, about 50 miles east of San Francisco. The hall shares a parking lot with other businesses.

Police say incident may have been targeted

Detectives were “working to determine the circumstances leading up to this tragedy,” the sheriff’s office said. “Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities.”

Stockton’s vice mayor Jason Lee confirmed in a Facebook post that the shooting occurred at a child’s birthday party. He wrote: “I am in contact with staff and public safety officials to understand exactly what happened, and I will be pushing for answers.”

Victims taken to hospital

Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the conditions of those injured. Officials said earlier that several victims had been transported to hospital for treatment.

Police urged the public to assist with the investigation, stating: “We are urging anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed any part of this incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office immediately.”

The office of California governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that he had been briefed on the shooting, noting the seriousness of the incident in a post to social media.

