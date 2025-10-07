Seychelles has claimed the top spot as Africa’s most powerful passport in 2025, offering access to 156 destinations without prior visa requirements

The Henley Passport Index ranks Mauritius and South Africa in second and third place respectively, reflecting a strong showing from Southern African nations

East and West African countries like Malawi, Morocco, Kenya and The Gambia also feature in the top ten, showcasing growing regional mobility

Seychelles has been named Africa’s most powerful passport in 2025, according to the latest Henley Passport Index, which ranks global travel documents based on visa-free and visa-on-arrival access.

The island nation continues to lead the continent with access to 156 destinations, reaffirming its status as a gateway to global mobility.

The Henley Passport Index 2025 reveals Mauritius and South Africa as Africa's second and third strongest passports.

Africa’s most powerful passport

The Henley Passport Index 2025 revealed that Seychelles retained its top position in Africa, offering its citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 156 countries and territories.

This ranking places Seychelles ahead of all other African nations in terms of travel free

Mauritius followed closely in second place with access to 149 destinations, while South Africa secured third position with 103 destinations. These three countries remain the continent’s strongest performers in terms of passport power.

Southern Africa dominates top rankings

Botswana ranked fourth with access to 85 destinations, and Namibia came fifth with 79. Lesotho and Eswatini also featured prominently, granting their passport holders entry to 76 and 74 destinations respectively.

The report highlighted Southern Africa’s dominance in the continent’s passport rankings, with several countries offering relatively strong travel access compared to their regional counterparts.

Botswana, Namibia, and Lesotho lead Southern Africa in passport strength and global travel access.

East and west African passports show modest gains

In East and West Africa, Malawi and Morocco tied with access to 73 destinations. Kenya and The Gambia shared the tenth spot, each offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 71 destinations.

While these figures trail behind Southern Africa’s top performers, they still represent notable mobility for citizens in their respective regions.

The Henley Passport Index is published annually and draws data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It serves as a global benchmark for passport strength, offering insights into international travel access and visa policies.

1. Seychelles – 156 destinations

2. Mauritius – 149

3. South Africa – 103

4. Botswana – 85

5. Namibia – 79

6. Lesotho – 76

7. ESwatini – 74

8. Malawi, Morocco – 73

10. Kenya/Gambia – 71

Nigeria passport takes up newer position

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s passport has climbed four spots on the 2025 Henley Passport Index, moving from 92nd to 88th place. However, it still remained one of the weakest passports in Africa, offering visa-free access to only 45 countries.

The latest rankings were published on Wednesday and are based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The Index assessed 199 passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without needing a visa. Nigeria shared its new position with Ethiopia and Myanmar, countries that also grant access to 45 destinations visa-free.

