Rescuers are attempting to save hundreds of illegal miners trapped for months in the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine in South Africa, with over 100 feared dead from starvation or dehydration

The miners have been trapped since November, and rights groups claim that many are too weak to escape due to lack of food and water

South African authorities have faced criticism for their handling of the situation, with some officials labeling the trapped miners as criminals

In a desperate bid to rescue survivors, rescuers sent a cage-like structure into one of South Africa’s deepest mines on Tuesday to extract hundreds of illegal miners trapped underground for months.

Over 100 miners are feared to have died from starvation or dehydration.

Trapped Since November

The Buffelsfontein Gold Mine, near the town of Stilfontein, southwest of Johannesburg, has witnessed a grim standoff since November between police, miners, and local community members.

While at least 18 bodies and 26 survivors have been brought out since Friday, authorities estimate that more than 500 miners remain trapped underground.

Authorities claim that the miners are able to come out but are refusing, a statement that rights groups and activists dispute.

Criticism from People

Critics argue that police tactics, which include cutting off food and water supplies, have left many miners starving and too weak to climb out, especially after the removal of the ropes and pulley system they used to enter the mine.

Gold-Rich Regions

Illegal mining is a common practice in South Africa's gold-rich regions, where abandoned mines attract groups seeking leftover deposits.

The precarious conditions have made escape nearly impossible, with the only way out involving a dangerous trek to another shaft, a journey that can take days.

Many miners are reportedly too ill or weak to make the trip. The mine, 1.5 miles deep, is a labyrinth of shafts and tunnels, complicating rescue efforts.

The Mining Affected Communities United in Action group, which sued authorities in December to allow the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the miners, released disturbing cellphone videos showing dozens of dead miners wrapped in plastic.

A spokesperson for the group stated that at least 100 miners had died.

The South African ministers of police and mineral resources are scheduled to visit the mine on Tuesday, amid growing scrutiny over their handling of the situation.

In November, Cabinet Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stated that the government would not assist the miners, labeling them as criminals.

"We are not sending help to criminals," Ntshavheni said, according to local media. "We are going to smoke them out. They will come out."

Illegal Mining in South Africa

Illegal mining in South Africa is a significant issue, particularly in abandoned mines where companies have ceased operations due to unprofitability.

Informal miners, often referred to as "zama zamas" (Zulu for "hustlers"), illegally enter these mines to extract leftover gold deposits.

This practice poses serious risks, including dangerous working conditions, environmental hazards, and legal consequences.

Illegal Miners in SA to Be Pulled Out

Legit.ng reported that rescuers on Monday hoisted seven illegal miners and at least four bodies from an abandoned South African gold mine amid claims that hundreds were still underground and many had died.

A professional mine rescue company sent a large cage to retrieve men at the site near Stilfontein, about 140 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of Johannesburg.

