Niamey, Niger Republic - Three of the generals who helped in the July 26 removal of democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum were named ministers by the Niger junta on Wednesday, August 9.

The trio are among the 21 people that will constitute the new cabinet. A report by Al Jazeera on Thursday, August 10, identified them as Lieutenant-General Salifou Mody, Brigadier-General Mohamed Toumba, and Colonel-Major Abdourahamane Amadou. They have been assigned to the ministry of defence, interior, and sports respectively.

Niger's new government is made up of 21 ministers. Photo credits: @stanislas_poyet, @FranklinNYAMSI, @GeneralTchiani

Military men in cabinet of Niger Junta

The newly-announced cabinet is led by interim Prime Minister Lamine Zeine Ali Mahamane, who will also double up as the minister of economy and finance.

1) Lieutenant General Salifou Mody

Former chief of staff Lt. Gen. Mody, widely considered to be coup leader Abdourahamane Tchiani’s deputy, has been named minister of national defence.

On June 1, 2023, the 60-year-old was appointed Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Following the 2023 Nigerien coup d'état, he was identified as the vice president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland. He served as the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of Niger from 2020 to 2023.

2) Brigadier General Mohamed Toumba

Brig Gen Toumba was named interior minister.

Toumba, one of the leading figures of the military junta currently leading Niger, attended a widely-reported demonstration in the capital of Niamey on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

3) Colonel Major Abdourahamane Amadou

Col. Amadou was announced as the minister of youth and sports.

Amadou is a Nigerien Air Force officer who has served as the spokesperson of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland since the 2023 Nigerien coup d'état on July 26, 2023, and participated in the installation of Abdourahamane Tchiani as President of the Republic of the Niger.

He has been the one reading the majority of the communique on national television since the coup last month (July).

Niger junta unveils 21-man cabinet

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that this week, Niger’s new military junta took steps to entrench itself in power and rejected international efforts to mediate.

On the night of Wednesday, August 9, the new Nigerien Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, and the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) unveiled the composition of a government comprising 21 members.

