The minister of finance in the United Kingdom, Kwasi Kwarteng, has been sacked by the new prime minister, Liz Truss.

Kwarteng was laid off from his job by Truss in person on Friday, October 14, after he returned from international meetings in Washington, United States.

Kwasi Kwarteng is the fourth finance minister the UK will have in 2022

Source: Twitter

The Ghanaian, sacked only after 38 days in office, is the fourth minister the nation will have in 2022. He has been replaced by Jeremy Hunt, BBC reports.

It was gathered that Kwarteng's sack came after his mini-budget brought about financial turmoil and revolt from Tory MPs.

Accepting his sack, Kwarteng wrote in a letter to Truss shared on Twitter:

“You have asked me to stand aside as your chancellor. I have accepted."

Read his full letter in the tweet below:

Replying the sacked minister, Truss was said to have written:

“I know that you will continue to support the mission that we share to deliver a low-tax, high-wage, high-growth economy that can transform the prosperity of our country for generations to come."

