It looks like a slippery start for the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, after a video of him smiling during the Queen's funeral went viral

Many Brits and non-Brits alike have slammed the British-born politician with Ghanaian roots

Many people felt he had disrespected Queen Elizabeth II, the great monarch who passed away on September 8, 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Newly appointed UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has attracted criticisms on social media for what appears to be a smile on his face during the two-minute silence at Queen's funeral.

In a video that has gone viral, the newly-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer can be seen seated behind former prime minster Boris Johnson during the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

And for a brief moment, he can be seen smiling as the solemn ceremony was going on.

Kwasi Kwarteng (R) was recently made Chancellor of the Exchequer. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

Some people on social media even accused him of taking a call during the funeral.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Further on in the viral video, he can be seen taking off his glasses, wiping his face, and moving while others around him stayed still.

His actions have been slammed on social media, particularly Twitter.

UK TV icon and Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden said:

"What's going on here? .....because the answers will range from inappropriate to downright frightening from our Chancellor #KwasiKwarteng I do think he should be asked to explain himself?"

Social Media Reactions To Kwasi Kwarteng's Smile

Netizens have been unforgiving with their comments on the viral video. YEN.com.gh sampled a few:

@LizWebsterLD noted:

"This is extraordinarily dreadful and concerning! Britain’s new chancellor @KwasiKwarteng laughing during the service of the #queensfuneral. Totally disrespectful but also raises more questions around his suitability for office."

@BuckieDim called for a retaliation by the British parliament he appears on Friday to present his budget:

"When Kwasi Kwarteng delivers his mini budget on Friday all opposition MP's should coke up, wipe their brows, sway uncontrollably, and laugh like the laughing policeman."

@LouisHenwood also said:

"Nice to see Kwasi Kwarteng clearly taking a personal call at the Queens funeral and having a bit of a laugh. The chancellor can't even show any respect at this most solemn occasion."

@Matt_RuggD wanted to know what was cracking up the new Chancellor:

"Swaying too and fro. Laughing? ...Not the behaviour you'd expect to see from a Government Minister during a two minute silence at the funeral of the late monarch, nor any.

"Total. Disrespect."

“Nigeria’s modern history is nothing without you”: Buhari pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II

President Muhammadu of Nigeria had joined other world leaders and prominent people in the society to pay tribute and eulogise the late Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday, September 8.

President Buhari in a statement issued late at night on Thursday by his media aide Malam Garba Shehu said:

“My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learned with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70-year reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population."

Source: YEN.com.gh