A presidential aide has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari would be leaving Abuja, Nigeria's capital city to Banjul, The Gambia

Garba Shehu said the president would be in The Gambia for the inauguration ceremony of Gambian president Adama Barrow

President Buhari is expected to travel alongside other government officials including the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to depart Abuja, Nigeria's capital city on Wednesday, January 19, for Banjul, Republic of The Gambia, Garba Shehu, a senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity has said.

A statement signed by Shehu and seen by Legit.ng said the president's trip to The Gambia is to attend the inauguration of Gambian President, Adama Barrow, following his re-election for a second term.

President Buhari is a special guest of honour at the inauguration of Adama Barrow of The Gambia Photo: Barrow PROG

Source: Facebook

Shehu said that the president would be visiting The Gambia at the invitation of the host and would serve as a special guest of honour at the inauguration ceremonies that would be attended by other African leaders at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

He said:

"President Buhari, along with other ECOWAS leaders, played a leading role in the restoration of democratic rule in The Gambia in 2017 after the former President, Yahya Jammeh, refused to surrender power after losing the election."

Shehu also noted that the president will be accompanied to The Gambia by the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the national security adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retired); the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.

President Buhari is expected back into the country at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.

Buhari receives Gambian president in Aso Rock

President Buhari, on Wednesday, August 1, 2021, received the president of Gambia, Adama Barrow, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

The presidency had disclosed that President Barrow flew into Abuja on the Nigerian presidential jet.

During the meeting at Aso Rock, the Gambian president thanked Buhari for the role Nigeria played in helping his country return to the path of constitutional democracy.

Gambia’s ex-president Yahya Jammeh linked to 2005 murders of Ghanaian and Nigerian migrants

Gambia’s former president, Yahya Jammeh, has been implicated in the murders of Ghanaian and Nigerian migrants.

The migrants, who were bound for Europe, were murdered in the Gambia in 2005.

A report by Human Rights Watch stated that contrary to the earlier claim that the migrants were killed by rogues, the migrants were murdered by Yahya Jammeh’s mercenaries.

