The Federal Government has made its decision on the recently released autopsy report for Itunu Babalola known

Young Itunu died in Cote d'Ivoire after she was wrongly jailed for 20-years by the Ivorian government

Abike Dabiri-Erewa who spoke on behalf of the Nigerian government said the autopsy report on Itunu's death cannot be accepted

An autopsy on the death of a Nigerian lady, Itunu Babalola who died after she was wrongly jailed in Cote d'Ivoire has been rejected by the federal government of Nigeria and her family.

Daily Trust reports that the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, during a meeting at the agency's office in Lagos said that the autopsy on Itunu's cause of death leaves room for many unanswered questions.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the autopsy report on Itunu is not acceptable Photo: Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Dabiri-Erewa said while she is not a medical doctor, she finds it hards to agree with the report which states that Itunu died of Sepsis Complicated by Acute Respiratory Distress.

She also said that she hopes the Nigerian government - which she represents - would not let the case go without necessary action taken on the matter.

According to Sahara Reporters, the FG and NiDCOM have also vowed not to relent on the matter while Dabiri-Erewa has said the police officer involved in the case of Itunu must be questioned.

She further called on nation's across the African continent to treat each other with respect and dignity.

Itunu Babalola's father aligns with FG's decision

Aligning with the remarks made by Dabiri-Erewa, the father of the deceased, Emmanuel Babalola commended FG's intervention at the time his daughter was jailed in Cote d'Ivoire.

Babalola however, said he is not satisfied with the autopsy report on the death of his daughter in Cote d'Ivoire.

The father of the deceased said, he has sought the opinion of doctors who have confirmed that what the Ivorian government claimed killed his daughter could not have ended in such fatality within 24 hours.

He urged the ministry of foreign affairs and the lawmakers of the National Assembly to intervene in the matter and ensure his daughter gets the justice she deserves.

It was also gathered that Dabiri-Erewa presented a cheque of an undisclosed amount to Babalola as support from NiDCOM to the family.

FG orders investigation into the death of Itunu Babalola in Cote d'Ivoire

The Nigerian government had called for a full investigation regarding the death of a Nigerian, Itunu Babalola, who died in Cote d'Ivoire prison.

Dabiri-Erewa, noted that that the Nigerian government was handling the matter to ensure the lady is released.

Itunu was reportedly sentenced to 20 years in prison after reporting a crime at her residence to the police in Cote d'Ivoire.

How Itunu Babalola sought help before her death

A Nigerian lady had cried out for help after going to prison for a crime 'not committed' in Cote d'Ivoire.

Itunu's trouble started when she reported the case of theft of her items worth N300,000, a development that became her undoing.

According to her, after she refused a settlement of N100,000 for the stolen things, she was arrested for committing the crime.

