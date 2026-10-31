Germany's fast-track procedure for skilled workers requires employers to pay a processing fee before the application can move forward

The €411 fee is charged when the foreigners authority concludes a formal agreement with the recruiting employer under Section 81a of the Residence Act

Employers who pay the fee are not guaranteed a visa for their foreign recruit, and the fee is non-refundable if the application is denied

Germany has set a processing fee of €411 for employers who want to use the country's fast-track procedure to recruit skilled workers from abroad, according to information published on the Make it in Germany portal, the federal government's official website for international professionals.

The fee applies to employers recruiting qualified workers from outside the European Union and is charged at the point when a formal agreement is signed with the local foreigners authority to begin the accelerated process under Section 81a of the Residence Act (AufenthG).

Germany mentions fee requirement for fast-track recruitment. Photo credit: Dw.Com

Source: UGC

What the €411 Fee Covers

The fast-track procedure was introduced to cut down the waiting time between a job offer being made and a skilled worker's first day on the job in Germany.

Appointment shortages and high application volumes at German embassies in several countries had made the standard process increasingly slow, and the fast-track route was designed to address that bottleneck.

When an employer opts into the scheme, the foreigners authority takes on a coordinating role, managing the recognition of the worker's foreign qualifications, liaising with the Federal Employment Agency, and facilitating an earlier visa appointment at the German mission abroad.

The €411 fee covers the administrative cost of executing that entire procedure.

No Refund if Visa Is Denied

One critical detail that employers need to be aware of is that paying the fee does not guarantee a successful outcome.

The German government has made clear that completing the fast-track procedure does not oblige the relevant German embassy or consulate to grant the visa.

If the preliminary visa approval is withheld, or if the mission abroad ultimately refuses the entry visa, the employer has no right to a refund of the €411 fee.

This means the financial risk sits with the employer from the moment the agreement is signed.

Germany publishes guidance on 44 European countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany published an official list of countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa and stay for a limited period.

The German government confirmed that visa-free entry comes with specific conditions, including a 90-day cap within any 180-day period.

Source: Legit.ng