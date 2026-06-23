The British pound weakened against major currencies, including the naira and the US dollar, due to political uncertainty in the UK

It also came under additional pressure from a stronger US dollar and concerns about UK economic growth and fiscal policy

The naira traded around N1,806 per pound, supported by CBN reforms and efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The British pound weakened in global markets on Monday, June 22, 2026, edging close to its weakest level of the year against the US dollar, as renewed political uncertainty in the United Kingdom unsettled investors.

The currency also showed softness against the naira, reflecting broader pressure on sterling.

British pound slumps against naira, dollar as UK Prime Minister's resignation sparks investor panic

Source: UGC

The decline followed the resignation of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who reportedly came under increasing internal pressure within the Labour Party after a surprise by-election outcome in Greater Manchester boosted the influence of rival Labour figure Andy Burnham.

The leadership uncertainty has added to concerns about the country’s political direction.

Market analysts note that investors are increasingly cautious about the UK’s fiscal outlook, especially given high public debt levels and sluggish economic growth.

Speculation around possible changes in leadership and policy direction has further dampened confidence, with bond markets also reflecting concerns about future government borrowing plans.

Dollar strength adds extra pressure on Sterling

Sterling’s weakness was compounded by a stronger US dollar, which continued its upward trend in global markets.

The dollar index remained above the 101 mark after hitting a 13-month peak, supported by expectations that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer than previously anticipated.

In early trading, the pound fell as much as 0.4% to around $1.3181, hovering close to its 2026 low recorded earlier in March.

Currency traders say the combination of domestic political risks in the UK and a resilient US economy has kept pressure on the British currency.

Naira holds steady amid CBN reforms

In Nigeria, the naira traded at about N1,806 to the pound, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reflecting both sterling’s global weakness and ongoing domestic foreign exchange dynamics.

The naira’s relative stability has been supported by recent policy measures aimed at strengthening the FX market.

The CBN has maintained a tight monetary stance, keeping interest rates elevated to attract foreign portfolio investment into naira assets such as fixed-income securities.

British pound slumps against naira, dollar as UK Prime Minister's resignation sparks investor panic

Source: UGC

Nigeria’s foreign reserves, estimated at roughly $51 billion, have also helped the central bank intervene when necessary to support market liquidity and meet legitimate foreign exchange demand from businesses, students, and importers.

Analysts expect the naira to remain broadly stable in the short term, while the pound may stay under pressure until UK political and fiscal uncertainties ease.

IMF discloses naira's true value against USD

Legit.ng earlier highlighted facts about the International Monetary Fund's assessment of the naira, revealing that the currency remains undervalued by 25.6% despite recent foreign exchange gains.

The IMF's insights into the naira's true value underscore the significant impact of Nigeria's economic reforms and raise important questions about the future stability of the currency.

As debates intensify over the naira's fair value, the implications of the IMF’s findings could reshape investor confidence and influence market dynamics.

Source: Legit.ng