More than 40 migrants, including children, have died after a boat sank off Tunisia’s coast near Mahdia

The vessel was carrying around 70 people from sub-Saharan Africa in one of the region’s worst maritime disasters this year

Tunisian authorities have launched an investigation as Europe-bound migration continues to claim lives across the Mediterranean

At least 40 migrants, including children, have died after their boat sank off the coast of Tunisia, in what authorities have described as one of the deadliest maritime disasters in the region this year.

The vessel, which was carrying approximately 70 people, went down near the Mediterranean port of Mahdia in central Tunisia on 22 October.

Migrants from sub-saharan Africa among the victims

According to a Tunisian official, all those on board were from sub-Saharan Africa. The official did not provide further details about the nationalities or ages of the victims.

Around 30 migrants were rescued from the wreckage, though the exact number of survivors remains unclear.

Tunisian authorities have launched an investigation into the causes and circumstances surrounding the sinking.

The incident adds to a growing list of tragedies involving migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Africa to Europe.

Mediterranean migration route remains perilous

The sea migration route between Africa and Europe continues to be one of the most dangerous in the world. In 2023 alone, more than 210,000 people attempted the perilous journey across the Central Mediterranean, according to data released by the United Nations.

Of those, over 60,000 were intercepted and returned to African shores, while nearly 2,000 lost their lives at sea.

This latest disaster follows a similar incident in February, when a boat sank off the Tunisian city of Sfax with more than 40 Sudanese migrants on board.

These repeated tragedies have intensified scrutiny on migration policies and the humanitarian crisis unfolding along the Mediterranean coastline.

Tunisia under pressure amid EU migration deal

Tunisia is facing mounting pressure to manage the flow of migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in search of better opportunities in Europe. In 2023, the European Union signed a deal with Tunisia aimed at curbing irregular migration.

The agreement includes $118 million (£90 million) in funding to combat smuggling, reinforce border controls, and facilitate the return of migrants.

The deal has sparked debate among human rights organisations and migration experts, who argue that more needs to be done to address the root causes of displacement and ensure the safety of those undertaking the journey.

As investigations continue into the Mahdia tragedy, the international community is once again confronted with the urgent need for coordinated action to prevent further loss of life in the Mediterranean.

