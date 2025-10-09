Ramaphosa Picks Defence Minister as Acting South Africa President, Gives Reason
- Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga has been appointed Acting President of South Africa as both President Ramaphosa and Deputy President Mashatile travel abroad
- The Presidency confirmed the appointment on Wednesday, citing constitutional provisions for temporary delegation of authority
- Ramaphosa is currently in Ireland and will attend the Global Gateway Forum in Belgium, leaving Motshekga to lead in his absence
Angie Motshekga Appointed Acting President of South Africa Amid Ramaphosa’s Overseas Visit
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga as Acting President of South Africa, the Presidency confirmed on Wednesday.
The announcement came as both Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile are temporarily out of the country on official engagements.
Ramaphosa delegates authority to Angie Motshekga
In a statement released via the official Twitter handle of the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa, it was stated:
“President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, to serve as Acting President of the Republic of South Africa during the concurrent absence from the country of both the President and the Deputy President.”
The Presidency clarified that the appointment was made in accordance with Section 90(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996. This provision allows for the delegation of presidential authority when both the President and Deputy President are unable to perform their official duties.
President Ramaphosa is currently on an official visit to Ireland, which began on Wednesday, 8 October 2025. He is scheduled to attend the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium, on Thursday, 9 October 2025.
“During this period, Minister Motshekga will accordingly serve as Acting President of the Republic of South Africa,” the Presidency added.
See the X post below:
Leadership transition in South Africa compared to Nigeria’s 2024 absence
The smooth transition of authority in South Africa stands in contrast to a similar situation in Nigeria last October. President Bola Tinubu was on a two-week vacation in the United Kingdom while Vice President Kashim Shettima was simultaneously in Sweden on official business.
The concurrent absence of Nigeria’s top leadership drew public concern over a potential leadership vacuum. However, the Nigerian Presidency defended the arrangement, stating that neither the President nor the Vice President is constitutionally required to be physically present in the country to fulfil their duties.
Constitutional clarity and political stability
South Africa’s handling of the temporary leadership shift has been viewed as a textbook example of constitutional adherence. By invoking Section 90(1), the Presidency ensured continuity of governance and avoided speculation over executive authority.
Angie Motshekga’s appointment marks a significant moment in South Africa’s political landscape, reinforcing the importance of procedural clarity and institutional resilience during periods of transition.
South African President Ramaphosa speaks on Trump
Legit.ng earlier reported that the atmosphere in South Africa ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday was tense, marked by anxiety and apprehension.
Concerns mounted over how the South African leader might be treated in the Oval Office, with some fearing a harsh public reprimand similar to the one Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received from Trump and Vice President JD Vance three months ago.
A local newspaper encapsulated the mood with the dramatic headline: “Into the mouth of Trump hell.”
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.