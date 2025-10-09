Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga has been appointed Acting President of South Africa as both President Ramaphosa and Deputy President Mashatile travel abroad

The Presidency confirmed the appointment on Wednesday, citing constitutional provisions for temporary delegation of authority

Ramaphosa is currently in Ireland and will attend the Global Gateway Forum in Belgium, leaving Motshekga to lead in his absence

Angie Motshekga Appointed Acting President of South Africa Amid Ramaphosa’s Overseas Visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga as Acting President of South Africa, the Presidency confirmed on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delegates authority to Defence Minister during official visit to Ireland. Photo credit: Cyril Ramaphosa/X

The announcement came as both Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile are temporarily out of the country on official engagements.

Ramaphosa delegates authority to Angie Motshekga

In a statement released via the official Twitter handle of the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa, it was stated:

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, to serve as Acting President of the Republic of South Africa during the concurrent absence from the country of both the President and the Deputy President.”

The Presidency clarified that the appointment was made in accordance with Section 90(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996. This provision allows for the delegation of presidential authority when both the President and Deputy President are unable to perform their official duties.

President Ramaphosa is currently on an official visit to Ireland, which began on Wednesday, 8 October 2025. He is scheduled to attend the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium, on Thursday, 9 October 2025.

“During this period, Minister Motshekga will accordingly serve as Acting President of the Republic of South Africa,” the Presidency added.

Leadership transition in South Africa compared to Nigeria’s 2024 absence

The smooth transition of authority in South Africa stands in contrast to a similar situation in Nigeria last October. President Bola Tinubu was on a two-week vacation in the United Kingdom while Vice President Kashim Shettima was simultaneously in Sweden on official business.

The concurrent absence of Nigeria’s top leadership drew public concern over a potential leadership vacuum. However, the Nigerian Presidency defended the arrangement, stating that neither the President nor the Vice President is constitutionally required to be physically present in the country to fulfil their duties.

Constitutional clarity and political stability

South Africa’s handling of the temporary leadership shift has been viewed as a textbook example of constitutional adherence. By invoking Section 90(1), the Presidency ensured continuity of governance and avoided speculation over executive authority.

Angie Motshekga’s appointment marks a significant moment in South Africa’s political landscape, reinforcing the importance of procedural clarity and institutional resilience during periods of transition.

South Africa ensures leadership continuity with Motshekga’s appointment amid Ramaphosa and Mashatile’s absence. Photo credit: Cyril Ramaphosa/X

