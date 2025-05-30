The Oluwu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Makama Oyelude, has urged Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army amidst rising threats from insurgents

He warned of growing security risks posed by groups like Boko Haram, who are now allegedly receiving external training and acquiring advanced weaponry

The monarch also praised the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for prioritizing troop welfare and demonstrating frontline leadership

The Oluwu of Kuta, His Royal Majesty Oba Dr. Hammed Makama Oyelude, CON, Tegbosun III, has called on Nigerians to intensify their support for the Nigerian Army, warning that the nation faces growing threats from both domestic and foreign insurgent groups.

In a statement released by his media office over the weekend in Kuta, Osun State, the revered monarch voiced deep concern over the evolving nature of national security threats, particularly the infiltration of the country by foreign mercenaries and militant groups.

Nigerian soldiers have been a subject of internal and external sabotage, says Oba Makama. Photo: FB/HQArmy

Source: Twitter

He stressed that these new dynamics demand collective vigilance and cooperation among all stakeholders.

Monarch urges traditional rulers to take charge

Oba Makama particularly appealed to traditional rulers across Nigeria to take proactive steps to safeguard their communities.

He emphasized the importance of grassroots security efforts in supplementing the military's operations to preserve national stability.

"As we all know that the Nigerian Army is responsible for the promotion and securing of our territorial integrity which is the symbol of our sovereignty, we must all rally round them to ensure they succeed in this onerous task," the monarch said.

Raising alarms about recent developments, Oba Makama cited reports of foreign nationals, including Pakistanis, allegedly training insurgents like Boko Haram on how to strategically target national institutions such as the military.

"It's unthinkable that Pakistan nationals will be caught training the Boko Haram insurgency on how to attack the symbol of our sovereignty, which is the Nigerian Army," he lamented.

He further noted that these insurgent groups have reportedly gained access to advanced weaponry, including drones and other modern military technologies, to challenge the country’s security forces.

"They've also gone ahead to acquire weapons such as UAV (drones) and latest military hardware to confront our army. We must ensure that all hands are on deck to defeat this deadly 'monster' before it's too late," Oba Makama added.

The monarch also extended his commendation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, praising his leadership and commitment to the welfare of troops. He noted that Oluyede’s style of leading from the front has inspired confidence within the ranks and strengthened operational effectiveness.

Oba Makama’s statement comes amid heightened concerns over escalating violence in parts of the country and renewed efforts by the military to curtail insurgency and organized crime. His call for unity and grassroots vigilance adds to a growing chorus of voices urging national solidarity in the face of ongoing security challenges.

UK officer tries to flee Nigeria after arms seizure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) had urged Nigerian and British authorities to launch a joint, transparent investigation into the alleged involvement of British Army officer Major Micah Polo in a recent arms trafficking incident uncovered by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Delta State.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, the rights group warned that the case, if proven true, could have grave implications for national stability and regional peace, especially in politically sensitive areas like Warri.

