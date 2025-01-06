Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns under pressure from his party after nine years in office, citing internal battles and political challenges

Under growing pressure from his own party, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his decision to step down.

This decision would, however, end nine years as the nation’s leader.

Trudeau’s announcement comes just days before the Liberal Party’s national caucus meeting on Wednesday, January 1.

Trudeau stated that he would remain in office until the Liberal Party selects a new leader and that parliament would be prorogued or suspended until March 24.

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he said.

Trudeau’s departure marks the culmination of rising dissatisfaction within his party and a series of political challenges that have cast a shadow over his leadership.

Why did Justin Trudeau resigns?

The 53-year-old prime minister has faced mounting calls to resign from within the Liberal Party, which intensified in December when Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland a long-time ally abruptly stepped down.

Freeland publicly criticized Trudeau’s handling of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on Canadian goods.

In a scathing resignation letter, Freeland accused Trudeau of failing to address the "grave challenge" posed by Trump’s proposed 25% tax on imported Canadian goods.

Economists have warned that such a measure could have severe repercussions for Canada’s economy.

Trudeau expressed disappointment over Freeland’s decision. "I had hoped Chrystia would continue in her post, but she chose otherwise," he said at the time.

Since 2019, Trudeau’s Liberal Party has governed as a minority government, relying on support from smaller parties to pass legislation.

However, recent months have seen the collapse of this coalition. The Bloc Quebecois and the New Democrats, who previously backed Trudeau’s government, withdrew their support following Freeland’s resignation and ongoing dissatisfaction with Trudeau’s leadership.

The prime minister has also struggled to address domestic issues such as rising inflation and skyrocketing housing prices, further eroding public and political confidence in his government.

The party is now tasked with selecting a new leader to navigate these turbulent political waters and prepare for the upcoming federal election later this year.

“Canada needs unity and a strong vision for the future. I believe this decision is the right step to give my party and my country the best chance to move forward," Trudeau said in his resignation speech.

