Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, continues to face bans in several countries, with Brazil being the latest.

The reasons for the restrictions vary from one country to another, but they mainly relate to political, security, and economic situations as well as outright censorship.

9 countries where X, formerly Twitter, faces bans. Photo credit: Xi Jinping/Elong Musk/Kim Jung Un via Getty Images

Here are some of the countries where the platform is currently blocked.

1. China

Date of Ban: June 2009

China was one of the first countries to ban Twitter, citing concerns over national security and the potential for social unrest. The ban is part of a broader strategy to control the flow of information within the country.

2. Iran

Date of Ban: 2009

Iran blocked Twitter following the controversial presidential elections in 2009. The government aimed to curb the spread of dissent and control the narrative around the election results.

3. Turkmenistan

Date of Ban: 2010

Turkmenistan's government has a tight grip on internet access, and the ban on Twitter is part of its broader efforts to limit free speech and control information.

4. North Korea

Date of Ban: April 2016

North Korea's ban on Twitter is consistent with its overall policy of restricting internet access to its citizens. The government aims to prevent the influence of foreign media and maintain strict control over information.

5. Myanmar

Date of Ban: February 2021

Following the military coup in February 2021, Myanmar's new regime banned Twitter to suppress dissent and control the flow of information during a period of political instability.

6. Russia

Date of Ban: March 2022

Russia imposed a ban on Twitter amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The government cited the need to combat misinformation and protect national security.

7. Pakistan

Date of Ban: February 2024

Pakistan's ban on Twitter was implemented due to concerns over the platform being used to spread misinformation and incite violence. The government aims to maintain public order and security.

8. Venezuela

Date of Ban: August 2024

Venezuela's government blocked Twitter as part of its efforts to control the narrative around economic and political crises. The ban is seen as a move to suppress dissent and limit the influence of opposition voices.

9. Brazil

Date of Ban: August 2024

Brazil is the latest country to ban Twitter, citing concerns over the platform's role in spreading misinformation and inciting violence. The government aims to protect public order and ensure national security.

These bans reflect the complex interplay between social media platforms and national governments, highlighting the challenges of balancing free speech with security and political stability.

