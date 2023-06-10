Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has promised to start paying content creators in the coming weeks as he continues to make changes

Musk has also revealed that the first payment block will amount to approximately $5 million, which is over £2 billion and it is ready

However, not everyone will benefit from the changes, as he has set conditions for users attempting to earn money

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Twitter, the popular micro-blogging site, is poised to introduce a new initiative that will enable verified content creators to receive payment for including ads in their replies.

Elon Musk, the owner of the company who acquired Twitter in October last year, made the announcement in a tweet.

Elon Musk continues changes on Twitter since taking over Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

According to him, the first payment block is expected to amount to approximately $5 million which is about N2.3 billion.

However, Musk emphasised that only verified users would be eligible for these payments, CNN reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Why is Elon Musk paying content creators?

The decision comes as Twitter faces challenges in retaining advertisers following a wave of layoffs.

The acquisition by Elon Musk was followed by a decline in advertiser confidence, as they hesitated to place their ads on the platform.

Furthermore, the introduction of $8 monthly charges for verification has been met with resistance from some influential users.

How the Twitter payment will work?

Musk provided further details about the payment initiative, stating that it would begin in a few weeks and explaining that verified creators would be compensated for ads served in their replies.

He also expressed the requirement for creators to have verified accounts, clarifying that only ads served to verified users would be counted towards the payments.

This move by Twitter marks a significant shift in the platform's approach, as it aims to incentivize content creators and improve its advertising ecosystem.

By compensating verified creators for their contributions, Twitter hopes to attract and retain both users and advertisers, creating a more lucrative and engaging environment for all parties involved

Elon Musk turns Twitter office into 'hotel,' demands hard work

Meanwhile, in another report, Elon Musk's changes in Twitter have continued since he paid more than $44 billion to take over.

The most recent overhaul is not software but a complete makeover of what Musk believes Twitter's offices should look like.

The makeover transformed the office into a hotel for employees, complete with bedsheets and wardrobes.

Source: Legit.ng