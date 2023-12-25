Ukraine for the first time celebrated Christmas on December 25 after breaking away from Russian tradition

The East European country used to mark Christmas on January 7 according to the Julian calendar of the Russians

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the new date allows Ukrainians to "abandon the Russian heritage" of celebrating Christmas in January.

Ukraine, Kyiv - Christians in Ukraine have joined the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas on Monday, December 25 for the first time.

Before today’s celebration, Ukraine celebrated Christmas on 7 January because it used the Julian calendar, also used by Russia, BBC News reported.

Celebrating Christmas on December 25 according to the Gregorian calendar, which it uses in everyday life is a further shift from Russia and its practice.

President Volodymyr Zelensky changed the law in July, allowing Ukrainians to "abandon the Russian heritage" of celebrating Christmas in January.

In his Christmas message on Sunday evening, December 24, Zelensky said all Ukrainians now celebrate Christmas together.

"We all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country."

A couple Lesia Shestakova, a Catholic, and Oleksandr Shestakov, Orthodox, are celebrating Christmas together. They attended the Sunday morning service at the Catholic cathedral in the capital Kyiv.

Before this year’s celebration, the couple used to mark Christmas twice, with their respective parents.

Lesia told Reuters news agency that:

"There is finally a day in Ukraine which my husband and I can spend together in the cathedral and thank God that we are together, alive and in good health,"

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), which held its first service in 2019, has also changed its Christmas date to 25 December.

The OCU formally broke away from the Russian Orthodox Church over Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

