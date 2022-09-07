Global site navigation

60 Startups Selected for the Second Cohort of Google for Startups Black Founders Fund for Africa

by  Adunni Amodeni

Google has announced that 60 eligible black-founded startups across Africa have been selected for the second cohort of Google for Startups Black Founders Fund (BFF) for Africa. The startups joining the program will receive a total of $4 million in funding and support to enable them to scale up their ongoing work.

Each of the selected startups will receive support in the form of a 6-month training programme that includes access to a network of mentors to assist in tackling challenges that are unique to them. They will also be part of tailored workshops, support networks and community-building sessions. The 60 grantees will also get non-dilutive awards of between $50,000 and $100,000 and up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credit.

The grantees, made up of 50% women-led businesses, hail from Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Uganda. They specialise in sectors such as fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, logistics, agtech, education, hospitality and smart cities. The top five countries with the most startups selected for the program are Nigeria with twenty-three grantees, Kenya with twelve grantees, Rwanda with six grantees, South Africa with five grantees and Uganda with four grantees. Botswana and Senegal have one selected startup each, Cameroon and Ghana both have three grantees each while Ethiopia has two selected grantees.

Africa is a diverse continent with massive opportunity but the continent is faced with the challenge of limited diversity in venture capital funding flow. We hope that the Black Founders Fund program will be able to bridge the gap of disproportionate funding between ex-pat startups over local and black-led companies”, says Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem, SSA.

Launched in April 2012, the Google for Startups program has created over 4,600 jobs and raised more than $290M in funding. The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund program will introduce the grantees in Africa to Google's products, connections, and best practices which will help the founders to level the playing field as they build better products and services that add value to the African economy.

"Programs like the Black Founders Fund enhance the African ecosystem - where we currently have gaps in funding and infrastructure. Google getting involved and throwing its might behind thriving entrepreneurs in Africa is a beautiful thing, and I am very happy that Google has continued the Black Founders Fund in Africa initiative in 2022," says Abimbola Adebakin, CEO, MyMedicines and alumni of the 2021 BFF program.

Funding for the Google for Startup Black Founders Fund will be distributed through Google’s implementation partner, CcHUB. “The equity-free cash assistance to startups will enable them to take care of immediate needs such as paying staff, funding inventory, and maintaining software licences. This is to help the grantees buffer the cost of taking on debt in the early stages of their business as many of them do not have steady revenue streams yet”, Aiyegbusi concludes.

Funding Black founders in Africa fuels generational and systemic change. The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund for Africa program reinforces Google’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and startups in the region as a vital prerequisite to driving employment and growth on the continent.

Below is the list of the 60 startups that were selected for the second cohort of the Black Founders Fund in Africa:

S/NNAMECOUNTRYABOUT
1Agrikool South AfricaAgrikool is an agritech platform that connects farming producers and buyers to a fair and reliable market.
2AjuaKenyaAjua is an end-to-end operating system for SMEs to build a credible online presence, get feedback on their businesses and manage their relationship with their customers
3AwabahNigeriaAwabah is a digital pensions platform for Africa's workforce
4BAG InnovationRwandaBAG Innovation is a virtual and gamified platform that offers real-time access to experiential learning for university students and recent graduates
5BailportRwandaBailport is a cross-border, multi-currency payment platform focused on enabling intra-Africa & Africa outbound money transfers through blockchain.
6BeeCameroonBee finances motorcycles to drivers while also providing training and access to jobs.
7Bookings AfricaNigeriaBookings Africa enables Africa's gig workforce to digitise and monetize their skills by connecting clients efficiently and transparently to skilled talent across Africa.
8BrastorneBotswanaBrastorne connects the unconnected in Africa, enabling rural villages to have access to the digital world without smartphones or data.
9BuiltGhanaBuilt enables access to business and financial tools for Sub-Saharan African small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
10BuuPassKenyaBuuPass is a travel startup - building digital rails for Africa’s intercity transport industry and supporting bus, train & flight transportation.
11Cauri MoneySenegalCauri Money is a cashless remittance platform helping African migrants move money from around the world into mobile wallets in Africa.
12ClafiyaNigeriaClafiya connects individuals, families, and businesses to health practitioners - enabling access to convenient, quality, and affordable, on-demand primary care from their mobile phones.
13ClinicPesaUgandaClinicPesa provides an easy-to-use platform where low-income users can set aside funds as low as $0.30 daily dedicated towards healthcare and get access to healthcare loans.
14COVACameroonCOVA is a digital insurance platform that enables partner businesses to easily and seamlessly deliver insurance products to their users.
15CreditAIsSouth AfriccaCreditAIs provides credit scoring tools for micro-businesses and individuals that do not fit the existing traditional credit scoring models.
16DohYanguKenyaDohYangu enables end consumers in Africa to shop FMCG products & get cashback rewards at various retail stores, saving up to 25%.
17Easy MatatuUgandaEasy Matatu provides a mobile platform that allows commuters to book and pay for scheduled rides on vetted and inspected minibuses.
18Eden LifeNigeriaEden Life provides an operating system for receiving and rendering essential services in Africa - focused on offering food, cleaning, laundry, and beauty services to their customers.
19Estate IntelNigeriaEstate Intel provides reliable data to businesses that are investing or operating in the African real estate space.
20EversendUgandaEversend is a neobank providing critical financial products in Sub-Saharan Africa - including cross-border financial services.
21ExuusRwandaExuus empowers informal saving groups with a digital ledger, digital wallet, decentralised social credit score, and instant micro-loans to both groups and individuals.
22Flex FinanceNigeriaFlex Finance helps businesses in Africa to manage approval workflow, access credit, issue corporate cards to employees and make disbursements all from one platform.
23FlexPayKenyaFlexPay is a merchant-embedded digital savings platform that rewards customers for saving up for purchases - a save now buy later (SNBL) solution at checkout.
24GamrNigeriaGamr is an eSports tournament aggregation platform, helping African gamers discover tournaments they can play in and get rewarded for.
25Garri LogisticsEthiopiaGarri Logistics matches shippers looking to move cargo with vehicle owners and drivers, while finding optimal route pairings to reduce empty miles.
26Haul 247NigeriaHaul247 is a logistics platform that connects manufacturing companies and farmers with trucks and warehouses.
27HealthlaneCameroonHealthlane provides advanced comprehensive health screening and personalised plans, biometric monitoring, genetic analysis as well as in-person and virtual visits with top-rated doctors.
28HealthtrackaNigeriaHealthtracka is a platform that allows users to access to on-demand healthcare services in the comfort of their homes.
29HerVestNigeriaHerVest offers a highly secured, women-focused financial platform that enables women to participate in key financial services, with a focus on female farmers.

S/NNAMECOUNTRYABOUT
30KapsuleRwandaKapsule is a data as service company that helps healthcare providers, insurers, and pharmaceutical companies to make better decisions.
31Keep It CoolKenyaKeep IT Cool is an early-stage, fast-growing social enterprise that leverages technology to strengthen the African aquaculture and poultry value chain through cold chain and storage.
32KUDIGOGhanaKUDIGO offers an omni-channel digital commerce platform to empower micro and small businesses in Africa.
33KyshiNigeriaKyshi provides multi-currency accounts and remittance services to and from Africa.
34LejaKenyaLeja is an Android/USSD application enabling African micro-entrepreneurs to digitise all their business transactions and manage all their finance in one place.
35LifeBankNigeriaLifeBank leverages technology to provide value in multiple segments (production, marketplace and distribution) of the healthcare supply chain such as blood, oxygen and medical supplies.
36MaphaSouth AfricaMapha provides delivery as a service to businesses in peri-urban & township areas.
37NorebaseNigeriaNorebase provides a single digital platform and technology tools for entrepreneurs and businesses to start, scale, and operate in any African country and the United States.
38OneHealthNigeriaOneHealth is an online pharmacy & healthcare platform that provides access to medicines, healthcare information, and solutions (Laboratory services & Doctors) to the last mile patient.
39PesaChoiceRwandaPesaChoice bridges the gap in liquidity for low-middle income earners across the continent and drives access to financial services.
40PindoRwandaPindo is a cloud communication platform for businesses, optimised for developers.
41PivoNigeria

