Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the prices of crude oil in the global market on Tuesday, March 15, nosedived over 6%.

For now, Brent crude, regarded as the global oil benchmark, dropped to $99.98 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) went down to $96.31 per barrel, CNBC News reports.

Analysts state that this is the lowest crude oil prices have fallen since February 28, that is, three weeks since the last fixture, The Cable added.

Source: Legit.ng