An underwater volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga has caused severe tsunami warnings to be put out across the South Pacific

According to experts in the field, the eruption is one of the largest of its kind to ever be caught on satellite

Social media users saw clips of the explosion and many peeps are really concerned about climate change

Tsunami warnings have been sent across the globe to places including the United States and Australia after an underwater volcano in the South Pacific exploded in a violent eruption.⁠

A large tsunami hit reportedly already hit Tonga’s largest island, Tongatapu, and sent waves flooding into the capital, CNN reports.

An underwater volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga has caused severe tsunami warnings to be put out across the South Pacific. Images: @US_Stormwatch/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The dramatic underwater eruption took place off the shore of Tonga and was captured on satellite by several online users, as one clip by US Storm Watch shows:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While the footage had made some persons curious, others expressed concerns over climate change and worried that severe weather events like these would become more common.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@SmokeHighEquity said:

"An eruption of this scale is going to leave a mark on the atmosphere no way around it. Hopefully, most of it is just steam and not ash mixed with so2."

@isaacpwilson said:

"The fact that this isn’t an atomic bomb and something Earth created is scary. But to be fair, men creating bombs is also scary."

Kentucky: Photos, losses, tears, deaths As tornadoes ravage US

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden had described the dozens of tornadoes that tore through at least six US states on Saturday, December 11, as "one of the largest" storm outbreaks in American history.

The devastating storms, which happened literally overnight, have left at least 80 people dead and displaced thousands more. The state of Kentucky has been the most severely affected with at least 70 locals confirmed dead.

The deceased have been identified as workers at a candle factory, while at least six died in an Amazon warehouse where they were on the Friday night shift packaging orders ahead of Christmas.

The severe storms apparently crumbled metal, bashed concrete buildings to pieces, and even threw a heavy train off its track.

Source: Legit.ng