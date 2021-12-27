Barack Obama took to social media to share a heartfelt message in honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Obama spoke about the kind of person Tutu was and also mentioned the late bishop's activism and fight for liberation

Social media users were touched by the former US president's message and shared their own comments under his tweets

Former US president Barack Obama shared a heartwarming tribute in honour of late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Obama took to Twitter where he described Tutu as a "universal spirit" and also mentioned Tutu's sense of humour.

The politician talked about Tutu's struggle for liberation and justice in South Africa and how the late anti-apartheid activist also had concerns about injustices that occurred elsewhere in the world.

Barack Obama shared a touching tribute online in honour of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Image: Saul LOEB / AFP and RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Obama shared two tweets in a thread that gained thousands of likes:

Social media users share their condolences following Obama's post

@TaliaMbuya said:

"Thank you President Obama for your kind words. He fought a good fight of faith, now heaven has gained another Christian soldier. March on Archbishop Desmond Tutu, your legacy lives on."

@JLB53149935 responded with:

"Said eloquently and poignantly, by a good man who leads with dignity and class."

@Adeck314 commented:

"Such a great leader, he will be missed. He has fought the good fight and won, now is left the crown of righteousness which Christ will give him. He inspired many others."

@adnildyob shared:

"What a mighty good man! #DesmondTutu RIP."

@freekev22 tweeted:

"RIP Archbishop Desmond Tutu. A true titan in the ongoing struggle for equality and justice."

@MelissaNtheEast added:

"He is with the ancestors now. Rest in power, Bishop Tutu."

Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu

Following news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, President Muhammadu Buhari sent a condolence message to the president of South African, Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as the people of the country.

He also commiserated with Leah Tutu, the spouse of the spiritual leader who passed away at the age of 90.

Buhari said the Nobel Prize Laurette's role in the fight against apartheid, and other hardships he went through like jail terms and prolonged exile, took him beyond the pulpit to global, political relevance.

Source: Legit.ng