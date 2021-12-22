African lawmakers, including those in Nigeria, are infamous for fighting during most of their plenary sessions

It was rather embarrassing for most Ghanaians to watch their lawmakers engage in a rowdy session of fisticuffs

The chaos was about the votes cast in response to the government's plan to levy citizens on their electronic transactions

There was full-blown chaos in the Ghanaian parliament on Monday, December 20, while lawmakers voted for and against the government's rather contentious levy on electronic transactions (E-levy).

BBC reports that the fight started when lawmakers dashed towards Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu to prevent him from voting.

The lawmakers were engaged in a fight, instead of a debate (Photo: GBC Ghana Online)

In a video shared by Dele Momodu on Instagram, lawmakers in the parliament were seen engaged in what appeared as a free-for-all fight.

It was a really rowdy and turbulent session of punches, slaps, and kicks between members of the majority and minority as even aged persons were involved in the show.

Ghanaian government blames influx of Nigerians, others for rising food prices in the country warns farmers

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian government had expressed concern over the country's rising food costs blaming it on the influx of foreigners in the country especially Nigerians.

The concern was raised by Mr. Seth Osei Akoto, the Director of Crop Services a representative of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) who specifically called out Ghanaian farmers for preferring selling products to Nigerians and other neighboring countries.

According to him the hike in prices of some food items, including beans and maize is largely due to the influx of foreign buyers from neighboring countries.

Akoto said:

"The situation in some sections of the nation revealed that some farmers opted to sell their harvests to purchasers from Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria, and other neighboring countries for greater rates."

Akoto told Ghanaian journalists at the opening of the 8th annual conference of the Regional Network of Agricultural Research Institutes (ReNAPRI) at Legon, near Accra on Wednesday.

He added that the practice has far-reaching implications on food prices at the local market even though the farmers were making money from the foreigners, it was essential for the country to protect its harvests.

