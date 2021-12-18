A passenger, Adam Jenne, on an American flight was told he had a choice; either wear a face mask or get off the plane

Jenne chose to get off the plane, despite claiming that the underwear covering his face and nose qualified as a mask

The airline disagreed and he disembarked from the plane but claimed that the underwear performed exactly the same as a mask

The tired and exasperated flight attendants had to explain to Adam Jenne that the ladies thong he had over his face did not qualify as a face mask.

As the Omicron variant of Covid 19 sweeps the globe Americans are being asked to wear a mask on airplanes again.

Adam Jenne was told that if he did not wear a proper mask he would have to get off the flight. Photo credit: Inside Edition/YouTube

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

This has caused some friction between that large percentage of the population who remain sceptical about the social distancing measures.

Jenne was forced to leave the aeroplane after he refused to wear an approved face covering.

He argued that the neglige he wore complied with all the mask measures the airline had stipulated, the flight attendants did not agree.

Another passenger voluntarily left the plane in solidarity with Jenne according to Inside Edition.

Social media users took to the comment section of the Youtube video

Liam Kennedy:

"I love how he thinks wearing a thong on his face is apparently more sensical than wearing a mask."

Dr Betelgeuse:

"In this man’s case, it’s not about the rules, it’s about emotional maturity."

Raqlew:

"Regardless of where you stand with mask compliance, taking a stand for your “rights” on an airplane is not the venue."

Sv DM:

"The rules make zero sense". Says the guy who's holding a mask but instead wear a thong

He should've admitted he's just pranking and apologised instead of acting like a victim..."

Travel ban: Forget your threat, we won't change our mind, UK replies FG

Meanwhile, the British government had maintained that it would not change its mind on leaving Nigeria in its list of nations banned from entering its borders.

This was disclosed on Sunday, December 12, by the spokesman for the British High Commission, Dean Hurlock.

Hurlock said despite the federal government's recent retaliation move by adding the UK, Canada, and Saudi Arabia to its travel ban list as announced by the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Source: Legit Newspaper