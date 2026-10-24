Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Arsenal Win, Man City Lose

Nicolas Jackson's brace was central to a result that ended Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season

Arsenal's 2-0 win over Everton at the Emirates was secured by an unlikely pair of goalscorers

Supercomputer's title prediction data now separates Arsenal and Manchester City by a significant margin

The Premier League title race shifted meaningfully after Matchday 8, with Manchester City dropping points for the first time this season while Arsenal capitalised with a clean sheet victory on the same day.

At Villa Park, Aston Villa handed City their first defeat of the campaign. Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring before Erling Haaland equalised for the visitors, but Jackson was not finished — the striker grabbed a second to seal a deserved win for the home side.

Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalahaes scored to help Arsenal beat Everton. Photo by Silvina Brodersohn.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 in a match settled by goals from centre-backs Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The win kept the Gunners in lockstep with City at the top of the table, both sides level on 21 points after eight matches. However, Enzo Maresca's side retained first place on goal difference.

Despite the shared points tally, the results have tilted the title conversation considerably in Arsenal's favour

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Data from The Analyst shows the Gunners now carry a 54.29% chance of winning the Premier League title this season, compared to 33.49% for Manchester City.

One statistical footnote stands out: both Arsenal and Manchester City are the only two clubs that prediction models have already ruled out of any relegation danger this season — a reflection of the sizeable gap between the two sides and the rest of the division.

City will be looking to respond quickly to their first loss of the campaign, while Arsenal will hope to press their advantage in the weeks ahead.

Arteta’s update on Saka

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta provided an update on Bukayo Saka after the winger’s injury against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The winger is expected to be out for an extended period, with Arteta confirming that he would undergo further scans to determine the extent.

Source: Legit.ng