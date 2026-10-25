Opta ran 10,000 simulations ahead of Sunday's El Clasico at Camp Nou to determine the likely winner

Barcelona head into the fixture having won all nine of their La Liga games this season

Kylian Mbappé carries a formidable record against Barcelona into the high-stakes encounter

Sunday's El Clasico at Camp Nou is shaping up to be one of the most consequential in recent memory, and the data suggests Barcelona hold a commanding edge heading into the fixture.

Barcelona arrive at this fixture as the standout team in La Liga, having won all nine of their opening matches to accumulate 27 points at the top of the table.

Barcelona are clear favourites to win Sunday’s Clásico, with the Opta supercomputer assigning them a 54.4% chance of victory over Real Madrid. Photos by Pressinphoto

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Their most recent league outing was a commanding 5-2 victory over Real Betis in Seville.

Despite suffering a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, their domestic form remains untouched.

Opta's supercomputer, having run 10,000 pre-match simulations, handed Hansi Flick's side a 54.4% probability of victory, with Real Madrid given just a 26.1% chance of claiming all three points and a 19.5% likelihood of sharing them.

Real Madrid cannot afford another slip-up

Jose Mourinho's side travel to Camp Nou sitting third in La Liga on 21 points, six points adrift of the league leaders.

A Barcelona win would stretch that gap to nine points, a deficit that would pile significant pressure on Real Madrid even at this relatively early stage of the campaign.

Los Blancos do arrive with some momentum, however. Following a bruising loss to city rivals Atletico Madrid before the September international break,

According to Sports Mole, Real Madrid have since recorded four consecutive victories across all competitions, including a 4-1 Champions League triumph over RB Leipzig and a 4-1 league win against Sevilla.

After Sunday's match, Real Madrid still have fixtures against Racing de Santander and Valencia in the league, as well as a European trip to AEK Athens before the next international break. Those matches will offer little consolation if they lose ground at Camp Nou.

Star players set to light up the Clasico stage

Much of the pre-match spotlight has fallen on the two sides' most dangerous attackers.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal has been in extraordinary form, registering eight La Liga goals in nine appearances this season, the highest tally by any player aged under 20 at this stage of a top-flight campaign in the 21st century.

On the opposite side, Kylian Mbappé arrives with a formidable record against Sunday's opponents.

The Frenchman has scored 12 goals across 10 career matches against Barcelona in all competitions. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, with 20, and Karim Benzema, with 16, have netted more against the Blaugrana in this century.

Barcelona have also not lost at home to Real Madrid since October 2023, and the Catalan club have won six of their last seven meetings with Los Blancos across all competitions, including a 2-0 victory in the corresponding fixture during the current 2025-26 season.

Mysterious cat predicts El Clasico winner

Legit.ng previously reported about the first El Clasico of the 2026/27 season, as Barcelona prepare to host Real Madrid at Camp Nou while sitting six points clear at the top of La Liga.

But a feline oracle has already made its call, backing Barcelona to win—could Nimbus Pronos be right about another painful night for Madrid?

Source: Legit.ng