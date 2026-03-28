Chibuike Nwaiwu nearly missed his flight after receiving his first national team call-up for Nigeria

The Trabzonspor defender was a late call-up after Calvin Bassey withdrew from the squad

Chibuike Nwaiwu made his debut against Iran, helping Nigeria secure a 2-1 win

Super Eagles defender Chibuike Nwaiwu made a memorable international debut on Friday, helping Nigeria edge Iran 2-1 in a friendly match in Turkey.

The 26-year-old defender’s journey from the NPFL to the Super Eagles has been marked by hard work and a dash of drama.

Nigeria defeated Iran 2-1 on Friday, March 27, in an international friendly in Turkey. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Nwaiwu was a last-minute addition to the Super Eagles squad for the March international friendlies against Iran and Jordan following Calvin Bassey’s late withdrawal due to injury.

Many assumed the Trabzonspor defender, playing his club football in Turkey, would not be available on such short notice.

Coach Eric Chelle included Nwaiwu on the bench, but as the game progressed, circumstances soon forced him to make a decision.

Early in the second half, Igoh Ogbu sustained an injury, prompting the 26-year-old defender to make his debut for the three-time African champions, The Standard reports.

Initially tentative and occasionally holding onto the ball too long, Nwaiwu quickly adapted, contributing to Nigeria’s disciplined defensive display and eventual 2-1 victory.

Nwaiwu delighted to make Nigeria debut

Speaking to the Super Eagles official X page, after the match, Nwaiwu described his debut as “surreal” and a dream come true.

The journey for the 26-year-old defender from Enyimba in the NPFL to a key role at Trabzonspor and now the Super Eagles has been rapid.

“It’s a privilege for me to represent my country; it is the dream of every footballer in the world,” he said.

Nwaiwu also praised his teammates for making the transition smoother and highlighted the quality of the Iranian team, who have a strong World Cup pedigree.

How Nwaiwu almost missed his flight

The call-up itself nearly caused a minor disaster as Nwaiwu admitted that upon receiving the message from the national team, he was so excited he almost missed his flight.

Chibuike Nwaiwu has revealed he almost missed his flight after getting his first call-up to the Super Eagles. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Trabzonspor defender attributed his rise to the Super Eagles in less than three years of leaving the NPFL to a mix of faith and persistence.

“I believe in God and I believe hard work pays off. Ever since my time in the NPFL, I always told myself I would wear the national team shirt.

“When I received the message at my club, I was so excited that I nearly missed my flight! Seeing the news and my club’s announcement was a truly great moment,” Nwaiwu said.

With Ogbu’s injury leaving questions over the starting lineup, Nwaiwu is expected to feature prominently in Nigeria’s next friendly against Jordan.

Fans and the Nigerian coaching staff alike will be eager to see if he can continue his composed performance and help maintain the Super Eagles’ winning momentum.

Iran coach sends message to Super Eagles

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Iranian head coach Amir Ghaleonei has sent a message to Nigeria after their friendly match at Corendon Airlines Park in Antalya, Turkiye, on March 27, 2026.

Ghaleonei applauded the Super Eagles for a great game and described it as a useful preparation game for Team Melli.

Source: Legit.ng