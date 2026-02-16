Former Super Falcons goalkeeper Precious Dede has welcomed quadruplets after years of waiting

The ex-Nigeria international shared an emotional message on social media disclosing the good news

Dede is regarded as one of Nigeria’s legendary goalkeepers and has featured in multiple FIFA World Cups

Ex-Nigerian goalkeeper Precious Dede has announced the birth of her first children, a rare and heartwarming set of quadruplets, in news that has moved football fans across Nigeria and beyond.

The former Super Falcons goalie revealed that she and her family have been blessed with two boys and two girls after many years of waiting for motherhood.

The 46-year-old shared the joyful update on Instagram, posting a photo of herself heavily pregnant alongside a powerful message of gratitude and faith.

“After many years of waiting, God showed up in the most beautiful way. FOUR precious blessings at once. Double the boys, double the girls, quadruple the joy… Proof that delay is not denial.”

Dede’s story off the pitch is just as inspiring as her career on it. After marrying quietly, she spent many years hoping for children before finally receiving what she described as a divine surprise.

In her emotional message, she reflected on years of prayers and patience turning into joy:

“From waiting to overflowing… One pregnancy, four heartbeats. Endless joy. God didn’t just answer, He overdelivered.”

Dede’s post quickly drew warm reactions from Nigerians, former teammates, and football lovers who remember her as one of Nigeria’s finest-ever goalkeepers.

Nigerians congratulate Dede after birth of quadruplets

Dede’s birth of her quadruplets has drawn reactions from Nigerians, with many taking to social media to congratulate the former Super Falcons goalkeeper.

One fan posted:

“Wow,, this is the LORDS doing and it’s marvelous in our sight .. congratulations queen 😍👏👏👏”

Another reacted:

“Oh my God almighty !!! We say thank you lord 🙊🙏🙏🙏🙏 ahhh aunty Ify your joy is full.”

Another posted:

“Congratulations on your bundle of blessings and joy 👏👏”

Dede’s rise to legendary status in Nigeria

Born in Lagos in January 1980, Dede enjoyed a remarkable international career that spanned more than a decade.

As seen on Sofascore, she earned 99 caps for Nigeria, becoming one of the most dependable figures in the Super Falcons squad during her era.

At club level, she featured for some of Nigeria’s most successful women’s teams, including Delta Queens FC, Rivers Angels FC and Bayelsa Queens FC.

Her talent also took her to Europe, where she had a stint with Norwegian side Arna-Bjørnar.

On the continental stage, Dede won the African Women’s Championship twice with Nigeria, lifting the trophy in 2010 and 2014.

Her international résumé remains impressive as she represented Nigeria at four Women’s World Cup tournaments (2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015), three Olympic Games (2000, 2004 and 2008), and four Women’s Africa Cup of Nations editions, as seen on Fotmob.

By the time she retired fully in 2016, she was one of the longest-serving players in the national team and widely regarded as a trailblazer for women’s football in the country.

