A former Real Madrid star has sent a message to Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman after the completion of his Atletico Madrid move

The 28-year-old left the Italian club after a three-and-a-half-year stint, winning the UEFA Europa League

The former Everton player becomes the fourth Super Eagles star currently in the Spanish league

A former Real Madrid star has sent an important message to Ademola Lookman following the completion of his permanent move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on Monday, February 2.

Lookman enjoyed a hugely successful three-and-a-half-year spell at Atalanta, helping the Italian side win the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League and writing his name into history with a hat-trick in the final.

Ademola Lookman during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Parma Calcio 1913 at New Balance Stadium on January 25, 2026 in Bergamo, Italy. Photo by: Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

The 28-year-old’s exit followed a rift with the club during the transfer window over his desire to leave, with Atalanta’s hierarchy eventually sanctioning the move after a major dispute with former coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

The 2024 AFCON bronze medallist rejected a bid to join his fellow countryman Victor Osimhen at Fenerbahce to move to the Spanish capital and continue competing in a top European league, per BBC.

Los Rojiblancos confirmed in a statement that the Madrid club had secured the future of Lookman until June 2030, after passing his medical.

Ademola Lookman will excel - Adepoju

Super Eagles legend Mutiu Adepoja has predicted that Ademola Lookman would excel in the Spanish La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

The former Real Madrid star mentioned that the 2024 CAF Player of the Year joined one of the biggest clubs in Europe at his peak. He said:

"In my opinion, Ademola Lookman leaving Atalanta for Atletico Madrid is a very bold move and I really love it. I think he's going to a club where he is going to show quality and everything.

“Atletico Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in Spain and everybody knows the history of Ademola Lookman when he was with Atalanta.

"Lookman is a very good addition to the team and I think Lookman is going to have a great year at Atletico Madrid and in La Liga."

The former Racing Santander player said Ademola deserves to be happy and Diego Simeone has the potential to bring the best out of the former Fulham player.

Former Real Madrid star Mutiu Adepoju believes that Ademola Lookman will succeed at Atletico Madrid. Photo by: Michael Steele/EMPICS and Luca Amedeo Bizzarri.

Source: Getty Images

Adepoju explained that Lookman's career stands a better chance of getting elevated in Spain. He said:

"I am very sure he is going to have a lot of support from Diego Simeone and I really love the big move. I wish him all the best with his new club because I know he is great guy and deserves to be happy.

"I am very sure he is going to be happy because he is a great guy and a great footballer too," according to Footy Africa.

Super Eagles stars in La Liga

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles stars in La Liga after Ademola Lookman completed his move to Atletico Madrid after nearly four years in Atalanta.

Sevilla hosts two Super Eagles stars, Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, both of whom featured at AFCON 2025, while Sadiq Umar plays at Valencia.

Source: Legit.ng