Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini publicly criticised Ademola Lookman, calling him the "worst penalty taker ever

Lookman responded to Gasperini’s comments, expressing disappointment over being singled out after his penalty miss

UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun has urged Gasperini to apologize, stating that his comments were unnecessary

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has come under fire for his harsh criticism of Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, with growing calls for him to issue a public apology.

The controversy erupted after Gasperini labelled Lookman as "the worst penalty taker ever" following his missed spot-kick in Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League defeat to Club Brugge.

Atalanta coach Gasperini has been advised to apologise to Lookman after slamming the forward for his penalty miss. Photo by Ben Stansall

Source: Getty Images

Following Atalanta’s 3-1 loss to Club Brugge, Gasperini didn’t hold back in his post-match remarks.

The Italian coach expressed his frustration with Lookman’s decision to take the penalty, despite the presence of designated spot-kick takers on the field, talkSPORT reports.

“Lookman wasn’t supposed to take the penalty. He has one of the worst penalty records I’ve ever seen, even in training. He shouldn’t have taken that shot—it was a selfish decision that cost us dearly.”

Gasperini further criticised Lookman’s execution of the penalty and stylishly blamed the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year for Atalanta’s exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Lookman releases statement after criticism

In response to Gasperini’s public remarks, Lookman released a statement addressing the situation.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles forward expressed disappointment over the criticism and defended his decision to take the penalty.

Lookman, who has scored 17 goals this season for Atalanta in all competitions, claimed he feels disrespected by the remarks of his Atalanta coach.

Gasperini advised to apologize to Lookman

UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun has called on Gasperini to issue an apology to Lookman, stating that the coach’s comments were excessive and could affect the player's confidence.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Omaenikun claimed the comments by the Atalanta coach could ruin the relationship of both parties involved.

“Publicly shaming a player in such a brutal way is unprofessional and damaging. Lookman has been a key player for Atalanta, and while missing a penalty is unfortunate, it doesn’t justify Gasperini’s remarks. An apology would go a long way in mending the situation and keeping team morale high.”

“Lookman has proven himself in big matches, and no player deserves to be humiliated like that. Gasperini should acknowledge that his words were too harsh and make amends with the player before further damage is done to their relationship,” he added.

Man United legend reacts to Lookman’s criticism

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini’s harsh criticism of Ademola Lookman.

The Nigerian forward, who had been sidelined with a knee injury, made an instant impact after coming off the bench in Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League clash against Club Brugge, scoring just 34 seconds into the second half.

However, Lookman’s moment of brilliance was overshadowed by a missed penalty in the 61st minute which turned him into the villain in the eyes of Gasperini.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng