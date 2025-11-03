Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has opened up on what the team learnt from losing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final

Nigeria reached the final of AFCON 2023 and lost to the host nation, Ivory Coast, despite scoring first through captain Troost-Ekong

The Saudi Arabia-based defender has opened up on the lessons from the past ahead of AFCON 2025 in Morocco in December

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has opened up on the lessons the Nigerian national team learnt from losing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Nigeria was on course to win its fourth AFCON at the 34th edition, but lost and allowed hosts Ivory Coast to win its third at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium.

Troost-Ekong opened the scoring with a header in the first half, but the hosts fought back with two second-half goals by Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller.

The disappointment of the result was felt across the over 200 million population of Nigerians globally, as the team had put in near flawless performances to reach the final.

Ekong discusses AFCON 2023 lessons

Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong has opened up on the lessons the team learnt from losing the AFCON 2023 final, nearly three years after it happened.

Ekong admitted that the Super Eagles could have approached the match differently against their opponent and host, who had massive home crowd support.

“The occasion was a lot. We probably should have broken it down more and focused on how we wanted to play instead of playing the occasion,” he told CAF Online.

“When you’re away to Côte d’Ivoire in an over-capacity stadium, you can get carried away by the momentum. This time we’ll be calmer and play our football better.”

The Dutch-born defender took positives from the match and believes it could help Nigeria win AFCON 2025, in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

“There were positives: renewed hope in Nigeria, world-class players in our squad who want to crown this generation with a trophy, and real togetherness with a great coach. That’s a good recipe to do something special in Morocco,” he added.

According to the NFF, Nigeria was drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, and East African countries Tanzania and Uganda for AFCON 2025.

Ekong recalls Nigeria's AFCON 2021 Round of 16 elimination at the hands of the Carthage Eagles and admitted that the group is not an easy one.

“Difficult. Tunisia knocked us out in the 2021 round of 16 and beat many in World Cup qualifying without conceding. They’re high in confidence,” he said.

“Tanzania and Uganda are also tough; we’ve faced them in several qualifiers. There’s no “cruise” at AFCON. We want the top spot to help in the next round, but no one in our camp thinks this group is easy.”

The Super Eagles have a difficult task in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff before AFCON. Nigeria faces Gabon on November 13 for a chance to face Cameroon or DR Congo in the final.

