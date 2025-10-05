Liverpool show love to their Nigerian fans with a heartwarming video on TikTok

The post was meant to celebrate the club's Nigerian fans, but the timing of the video got fans talking following their defeat to Chelsea

Liverpool suffered a third consecutive loss on Saturday, October 4, when they were defeated 2-1 at Stamford Bridge

Liverpool have expressed their love for their Nigerian supporters with a heartwarming video on TikTok.

The Reds recently celebrated Nigeria-eligible star Rio Ngumoha with Igbo music after his winning goal against Newcastle United, and even tagged him with Asisat Oshoala's nickname 'Agba baller' amid talks of his intention to represent Nigeria.

The club has continued to recognise support from Nigerian fans, but the timing of a new clip on their TikTok page has fans talking after their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, October 4.

Liverpool suffer a third consecutive defeat

Chelsea scored late into stoppage time to hand Liverpool their third consecutive defeat as the Reds relinquished the top spot in the Premier League to Arsenal.

Willian Estevao's goal in the 96th minute helped Enzo Maresca's men come away with three massive points as the coach was shown a red card for sprinting down the touchline to join in the celebration.

Before Saturday's game, Liverpool were hoping to bounce back to winning ways after their midweek loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Ahead of their game against Chelsea, the club sent a message to its Nigerian supporters on TikTok using the viral Afrobeat street-hop song 'Hey Jago' as a soundtrack.

Showing love to their Nigerian supporters, Liverpool posted a video on TikTok with the caption "We dey with you, Naija family," using the viral Nigerian song "Hey Jago", a track released by Poco Lee, Rahman Jago, and Shoday.

The post shared three days ago had 2.5 million views, 400k likes, and 5k comments. The post was meant to celebrate the club's huge Nigerian following, but the timing of the clip has fans talking.

Just days after showing love to their 'Nigerian family', Liverpool couldn't deliver joy to those same fans.

Fans react to Liverpool's love for Nigerians

Some fans have joked that Liverpool's "Naija energy" didn't reach the pitch in their match against Chelsea.

Gideon said, "Who else saw this video after Chelsea trashed Liverpool?"

Sammycomics2 noted: "Liverpool wey Chelsea beat 2-1."

However, most fans praised Liverpool for recognizing its Nigerian supporters.

Kezie noted: "We (Nigerians) are recognized."

Akanni added: "I'm not a Liverpool fan but this one sweet me. Up Naija, Up Liverpool."

Whether Liverpool’s post on TikTok was bad timing or not, one thing is clear; Nigerian fans still have the club in their hearts even after a painful defeat to Chelsea.

