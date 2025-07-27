Nouhaila Benzina, the first hijabi player at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, proudly wore her hijab during the WAFCON final

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 to win their 10th continental title in style

The Nigerian girls staged a comeback with goals from Chinwendu Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini to claim their 10th title

The Moroccan women's national football team faced Nigeria’s Super Falcons, with defender Nouhaila Benzina making headlines not only for her performance but also for her religious impact.

Benzina, who made history as the first hijabi player at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, wore her hijab proudly during her side's 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Rabat’s Stade Olympique.

Despite the defeat, her presence on the pitch resonated deeply, as it symbolises inclusivity and inspiring Muslim women in sports.

Nouhaila Benzina at the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between France and Morocco. Photo by Philip Radoslovich.

Source: Getty Images

The match saw Morocco take a 2-0 lead with goals from Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy, but Nigeria staged an incredible comeback, with Chinwendu Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini securing the Super Falcons’ 10th title.

However, Benzina’s journey has continued to transcend football, as she continues to break barriers for hijabi athletes.

Morocco has continued to grow in prominence in women’s football, and women's football in the country is said to be backed by significant investment from King Mohammed VI.

Although the Atlas Lionesses fell short, Benzina’s resilience and visibility as a hijabi player left a lasting impression, especially after her pivotal role at the Women's World Cup in 2023.

Speaking to FIFA, Benzina said:

“My message to hijabis is to stick to their dreams. It has nothing to do with sport, it is a personal choice.”

A young fan added"

“It's truly inspirational, because I play soccer as well and I'm also the only hijabi in my team. So seeing a woman with a hijab playing at the World Cup and representing Islam is really cool, because I want to do that one day too.”

Nouhaila Benzina after the team’s 0-4 defeat during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between France and Morocco. Photo by Sarah Reed

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen joins Super Falcons celebrations

Meanwhile, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen joined Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala in celebrations as Nigeria claimed their 10th WAFCON title.

Right after the game, the celebrations were electric, with the pair sharing a joyous FaceTime call with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, per BBC.

The pair are said to be best of friends with the excited Napoli forward screaming .."Omo....Iyalaya won".

Footage of the video call with Oshoala has since gone viral on the internet. Fans across Nigeria have continued to celebrate the title, and many have taken to social media.

Tinubu hails resilient Super Falcons

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Esther Okoronkwo's penalty goal in the 64th minute of the Nigeria vs Morocco Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 final as a "courageous exercise".

Nigerian supporters' praises were echoed by President Tinubu in his video call with the triumphant team on Saturday night, July 26.

