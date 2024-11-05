The race for the United States presidency is heating up, with early voting already underway in some states

Donald Trump wants to be a two-time president, while Kamala Harris wants to be the first female POTUS

Nigerian-born UFC fighter Kamaru Usman has endorsed the Republican party nominee Trump to his fans

The United States presidential election is in its decisive week, and Nigerian-born UFC fighter Kamaru Usman has voiced his support for Donald J. Trump.

Republican party nominee Trump aims to become a two-time US president, having been the 45th POTUS from 2016 to 2020 before losing his second-term bid to Joe Biden.

Donald Trump speaking at an election campaign rally in North Carolina. Photo by Chip Somodevilla.

Source: Getty Images

Democrat candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris is attempting to set a record as the country's first female President after replacing Biden, who withdrew from the race due to health reasons.

Trump’s previous election victory in 2016 came at the expense of veteran US politician Hilary Clinton, who also aimed to become the first female US president.

Kamaru Usman endorses Donald Trump

Former UFC welterweight champion Usman has publicly backed Trump for the presidency, explaining his decision despite growing up a fan of the Democrat party.

“Growing up Democrat and starting to understand the state of politics over the last few decades I know how I want to live and how I want to raise my family ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩,” he wrote on his official X account.

The 78-year-old presidential aspirant, a fan of the UFC and its president Dana White and has been seen at previous events, responded: “A great honour from a great fighter. Thank you!

Usman was born in Edo State, Nigeria, and his family moved to the United States when he was eight. His father, a former major in the Nigerian Army, spent 11 years in jail for healthcare fraud and money laundering, even though he denied the allegations.

As noted by BBC Sports, Usman has not been a champion since losing his welterweight belt at UFC 278 and failed to recapture it at UFC 286.

Usman gives back to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Usman gave back to a Nigerian community by feeding over 1,000 children when he visited the country in 2021.

The former UFC champion donated to the Lagos Food Bank to feed children in the city's slums and was on the ground to assist with the distribution.

