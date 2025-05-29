Chelsea beat Real Betis 4-1 at Stadion Wroclaw to win the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League

Goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho, and Moises Caicedo sealed the win

The Londoners became the first club to win all UEFA club competitions, amongst other records

Chelsea delivered on their favourites status by beating Real Betis 4-1 at Stadion Wroclaw in Poland to win the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League trophy.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli put Betis ahead in the ninth minute, but four second-half goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho, and Moises Caicedo turned it around for Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca celebrates with the trophy after Chelsea won the UEFA Conference League. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues completed football yesterday after winning the only trophy missing in their cabinet, and it was a competition founded four years ago.

Legit.ng looks at five records set by Chelsea, their manager, and players after yesterday's win.

Chelsea's record after Conference League win

1. First club to win all UEFA competitions

As noted by the Premier League, Chelsea are the first and only club to win all five major European club competitions, having won 2 Cup Winners' Cups (1971, 1998, 2 Champions Leagues (2012, 2021, 2 Europa Leagues (2013, 2019), 2 Super Cups (1998, 2022) and the 2024/25 Conference League.

2. First English club to beat Spanish side in 27 finals

According to The Athletic, taking into account World Cups, European Championships, Champions League, and the UEFA Cup/Europa League, of the last 27 men’s finals involving Spanish teams, Chelsea are the first side to beat them in a final.

3. Sixth Chelsea captain to win European trophy

Reece James lifted his first major trophy as Chelsea's captain last night. He became the sixth Chelsea captain to lift an European trophy after Ron Harris - Cup Winners' Cup 1971, Dennis Wise - Cup Winners' Cup 1998, UEFA Super Cup 1998, John Terry - UEFA Champions League 2012, UEFA Europa League 2013, Gary Cahill - UEFA Europa League 2019 and Cesar Azpilicueta - UEFA Champions League 2021, UEFA Super Cup 2021.

Reece James celebrates with his first trophy as Chelsea captain. Photo by Alexander Fechete.

Source: Getty Images

4. Sixth Italian to win a trophy with Chelsea

Seven Italian managers have coached Chelsea, and six of them have won a trophy. Remarkably, all did in their first seasons. Gianluca Vialli won the 1998 Cup Winners' Cup, League Cup, and Super Cup and the 2000 FA Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti won the 2009/10 Premier League and FA Cup. Antonio Conte won the 2016/17 Premier League and 2018 FA Cup. Maurizio Sarri won the 2018/19 Europa League, and Enzo Maresca completes the set with the Conference League.

5. First player to grab 2 assists in a European final since 2018

According to Opta Joe, Cole Palmer provided the assists for the first two goals for Fernandez and Jackson, becoming the first player to assist twice in the final of a major European competition since Marcelo for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League. He was awarded the official man of the match.

How much Chelsea earned for Conference League win

Legit.ng analysed how much Chelsea earned for winning the UEFA Champions League after a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Real Betis in Wroclaw.

The competition is not lucrative like other European competitions, and a club that lost all eight games in the group stage of the Champions League earned the same amount.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng