Access Bank Beats Dangote Cement, GTCO, Become Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria
- Nigerian banks continue to lead the branding industry in 2025, with Access Bank holding the top spot as the most valuable brand for the fourth year running at N893.3 billion
- Dangote Cement and Guaranty Trust Holding Company also showed strong growth, while Hero Lager’s brand value dropped significantly due to a slowdown in the alcoholic beverage market
- United Bank for Africa (UBA) emerged as Nigeria’s strongest brand, earning a high Brand Strength Index and international recognition as the 13th strongest banking brand worldwide
Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.
Nigerian banks dominate the branding industry in 2025, in addition to leading the finance sector. Access Bank continues to maintain its position as the most valuable brand in Nigeria for the fourth consecutive year.
According to Brand Finance, Access Bank has more than doubled its brand value to an astounding N893.3 billion, solidifying its position as Nigeria's most valuable brand for the fourth consecutive year.
Dangote Cement is not far behind, having risen 74% to N562.5 billion due to its consistent dominance in the construction industry and robust profits.
Third-place GTCO (Guaranty Trust Holding Company) is making significant strides, evidenced by the nearly threefold increase in its brand value to N524.7 billion, demonstrating the group's growing power in the financial sector.
However, not all stories are about growth. Due to the general slowdown in Nigeria's alcoholic beverage market, Hero Lager, which was previously a rising star, suffered a decline. Its brand value fell by 51% to N42.1 billion, dropping it from ninth to twentieth place.
The Nigeria 25 2025 rankings clearly show a shift: banks are rising rapidly, occupying more space in the top 10 than ever before. This highlights the growing importance of financial services in driving Nigeria's economic future, especially in an era where adaptability and resilience matter more than ever.
On the strength side, United Bank for Africa (UBA) is now Nigeria's strongest brand in 2025. With a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 92.4/100 and a AAA+ rating, UBA has not only topped the local charts but also gained international respect, ranking as the 13th strongest banking brand globally.
Business Insider highlights the top 10 most valuable Nigerian brand in 2025.
|Rank
|Name
|2025
|Rating
|1
|Access Bank
|$559M
|AAA
|2
|Dangote Cement
|$352M
|AAA
|3
|GTCO
|$328M
|AAA+
|4
|Zenith Bank
|$285M
|AA+
|5
|Flour Mills Nigeria
|$284M
|A
|6
|United Bank for Africa
|$213M
|AAA+
|7
|First Bank of Nigeria
|$181M
|AAA+
|8
|Stanbic IBTC
|$144M
|AA-
|9
|BUA Cement
|$87M
|AAA-
|10
|Glo Mobile
|$82M
|A
Dangote named most valuable brand in Nigeria
Legit.ng reported that two companies, MTN Nigeria and Dangote Industries Limited, emerged as Nigeria's "Most Valuable Brand" last year.
In a review of the best brands for the year, "Top 50 Brands Nigeria" ranked Dangote Industries highest.
The Punch reported that the organisers of the 2024 Top 50 Brands Nigeria media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday revealed that Dangote Industries Limited has maintained its ranking as Nigeria's most valuable brand for a record seven years running.
Zainab Iwayemi (Business Editor) Zainab Iwayemi is a business journalist with over 5 years experience reporting activities in the stock market, tech, insurance, banking, and oil and gas sectors. She holds a Bachelor of Science (B.sc) degree in Sociology from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State. Before Legit.ng, she worked as a financial analyst at Nairametrics where she was rewarded for outstanding performance. She can be reached via zainab.iwayemi@corp.legit.ng