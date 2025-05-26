Nigerian banks continue to lead the branding industry in 2025, with Access Bank holding the top spot as the most valuable brand for the fourth year running at N893.3 billion

Dangote Cement and Guaranty Trust Holding Company also showed strong growth, while Hero Lager’s brand value dropped significantly due to a slowdown in the alcoholic beverage market

United Bank for Africa (UBA) emerged as Nigeria’s strongest brand, earning a high Brand Strength Index and international recognition as the 13th strongest banking brand worldwide

Nigerian banks dominate the branding industry in 2025, in addition to leading the finance sector. Access Bank continues to maintain its position as the most valuable brand in Nigeria for the fourth consecutive year.

According to Brand Finance, Access Bank has more than doubled its brand value to an astounding N893.3 billion, solidifying its position as Nigeria's most valuable brand for the fourth consecutive year.

Dangote Cement is not far behind, having risen 74% to N562.5 billion due to its consistent dominance in the construction industry and robust profits.

Third-place GTCO (Guaranty Trust Holding Company) is making significant strides, evidenced by the nearly threefold increase in its brand value to N524.7 billion, demonstrating the group's growing power in the financial sector.

However, not all stories are about growth. Due to the general slowdown in Nigeria's alcoholic beverage market, Hero Lager, which was previously a rising star, suffered a decline. Its brand value fell by 51% to N42.1 billion, dropping it from ninth to twentieth place.

The Nigeria 25 2025 rankings clearly show a shift: banks are rising rapidly, occupying more space in the top 10 than ever before. This highlights the growing importance of financial services in driving Nigeria's economic future, especially in an era where adaptability and resilience matter more than ever.

On the strength side, United Bank for Africa (UBA) is now Nigeria's strongest brand in 2025. With a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 92.4/100 and a AAA+ rating, UBA has not only topped the local charts but also gained international respect, ranking as the 13th strongest banking brand globally.

Business Insider highlights the top 10 most valuable Nigerian brand in 2025.

Rank Name 2025 Rating 1 Access Bank $559M AAA 2 Dangote Cement $352M AAA 3 GTCO $328M AAA+ 4 Zenith Bank $285M AA+ 5 Flour Mills Nigeria $284M A 6 United Bank for Africa $213M AAA+ 7 First Bank of Nigeria $181M AAA+ 8 Stanbic IBTC $144M AA- 9 BUA Cement $87M AAA- 10 Glo Mobile $82M A

