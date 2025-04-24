England star Jamie Vardy has confirmed his departure from Leicester City after 13 years at the club

The striker, who won the 2015/16 Premier League title, scored 24 goals under Italian manager Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City's management has hailed him as the greatest player in the club's history following his announcement

Jamie Vardy has announced his departure from Leicester City following their relegation to the Championship.

The 38-year-old had signed a 12-month extension last summer after the Foxes secured promotion to the Premier League by winning the 2023/24 EFL Championship.

Since joining from Fleetwood in 2012, Vardy has scored 198 goals in 496 appearances for Leicester, from 2012 to 2025.

Jamie Vardy poses with the Premier League Trophy after the match between Leicester City and Everton at The King Power Stadium on May 7, 2016. Photo by: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

The forward had previously apologised to Leicester City supporters for what he called a "total embarrassment" of a season, which saw the Foxes relegated back to the Championship for the second time in three years.

The former Fleetwood player confirmed that he has no plans to retire after leaving Leicester this summer and is eager to achieve more at his next club per BBC.

Vardy send message to Leicester City fans

Jamie Vardy stated that he considers himself an accomplished man after spending 13 incredible years with the club.

According to SkySports, the 38-year-old added that the Foxes will always hold a special place in his heart.

He said:

"To the fans of Leicester, God said that this day is coming but I know it was going to come eventually.

"After 13 humble, unbelievable years at this club with lots of success, some downs but a majority, all highs, but it's finally time to call it a day, which I'm devastated about but I think the timing is right".

"I just want to sincerely thank you all for taking me in as one of your own.

"Leicester will always, always have a massive place in my heart and I'll make sure that I will be following for the years to come and what I hope will be even more successful for the club.

"But as for now, this is my goodbye but you will see me again soon, I promise. Thank you."

Leicester City beat Chelsea to win the 2021 Emirates FA Cup at Wembley Stadium. Photo by: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA .

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Jamie Vardy’s departure

Leicester City fans have reviewed the performance of their striker Jamie Vardy during his 13-year stay at the club.

@Ol0ye posited:

“Thank you for the memories Jamie. You're still a very young man and have your entire life ahead of you. I wish you the very best in your next journey.”

@MartinWWalker wrote:

“Nicely done Jamie. Head held high. Job very well done. Thank you and here's to whatever comes next for you. Even though I'm a Leeds fan, like most of the country I was Leicester fan for one season. And what a season it was”.

@MatiasRosales28 said:

“What a legend man, completely devastated to hear the news. It feels like it was yesterday when we won the Premier League, the FA, playing in UCL quarter-finals, and Conference League semis. The best number 9 England's ever seen. Thank you Vards, for everything 💙”.

@cfreeman6 added:

“You deserve the world Jamie. Go wherever you’re happy at and just know we’ll always have love and admiration for the blood, sweat and tears you shed while representing Leicester.”

Vardy speaks pidgin with Ndidi

Legit.ng earlier reported that England striker Jamie Vardy's relationship with his Nigerian teammate Wilfred Ndidi at Leicester City has had a positive effect on his pidgin language.

The 38-year-old scored the winner against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane to maintain their top-five status in the Premier League.

The former Fleetwood player was celebrating he slid through the corner flag which got broken because it was made of plastic.

