Taribo West claimed he had an encounter with God before becoming a pastor, as he recounts his episode on the fateful day

The former Nigerian international is the founder of Shelter In The Storm Miracle Ministries of All Nation

He disclosed that he transitioned from pitch to pulpit on the day he heard an audible voice during a church service

Former Nigerian international Taribo West has claimed that he "saw God one-on-one" before he decided to become a pastor.

West, who is the founder of Shelter In The Storm Miracle Ministries of All Nation, narrated all that transpired the day he gave his life to Christ.

The former Inter Milan defender was famous for his bizarre hairstyle during his playing days, and football fans were stunned to learn he is now a clergyman.

Taribo West is the founder of Shelter In The Storm Miracle Ministries of All Nations. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

Taribo was a key member of the Nigerian national football team between 1994 and 2005, as he earlier featured for the U21 and U23 teams.

He had 42 caps for the senior national team and was part of the squad that won gold at the 1996 Atalant Olympic Games.

His professional footballing journey began at Port Harcourt-based club Sharks before he had brief stints with Enugu Rangers and Julius Berger.

In 1993, the lanky defender moved to Europe and joined the French club Auxerre. He later moved to Italy and played for Inter Milan and then rivals AC Milan, Cable reports.

Taribo also had stints with, Derby County, FC Kaiserslautern and a few other clubs before he retired in 2007.

As soon as he announced his retirement from football, Taribo hit the headlines after he became a pastor.

Asked why he switched from football to becoming a pastor, the ex-international told BBC:

“Why would I switch from being a footballer to becoming a pastor? I saw God one-on-one. That’s where my transition started; From the field to the pulpit.

“We were celebrating. In the middle of that, a woman stumbled into me and said: ‘Sir, please may I know your name?’ I said: ‘I am Mr No name’.

She said: ‘May I know where you live?’ I said: ‘I live nowhere.’ She left with annoyance.

“In the twinkle of an eye, I just heard an audible voice. And it came like a slap. It said: ‘Switch, turn.’ I turned. It said: ‘Look at the woman. Look for her now and call that woman and apologise to her. I said that to you.’ That can only be a voice from God.

“So I switched, like a Robocop, I start searching for the woman, and when this sister came all the way from America, she told me a lot of prophecies. And she told me in the next one or two years; I would open a church. All the prophecies she gave me came to pass.”

Taribo West was a key member of the Super Eagles squad in the 90s. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI.

Source: Getty Images

The commanding and powerful defender was known for his ball-winning abilities, commitment, and hard-tackling style of play.

Taribo recalls playing with Ronaldo de Lima

Legit.ng earlier reported that Taribo West shared the same dressing room with the Brazilian phenomenon, Ronaldo de Lima.

The pair were teammates at Italian club Inter Milan, but Ronaldo once explained that they had met many years earlier.

West enjoyed success during his almost 15-year professional football career, during which he played against some of the greatest strikers of the time, including Ronaldo.

