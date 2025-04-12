Victor Osimhen scored his 29th goal of the season in Galatasaray’s 2-0 win over Samsunspor on Friday night

The important victory helped Galatasaray edge closer to the Turkish Super Lig title

Osimhen’s form is attracting interest from top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen once again showed why he’s regarded as one of the hottest forwards in Europe, scoring a crucial goal in Galatasaray’s 2-0 away win over Samsunspor on Friday night.

The Nigerian forward, currently on loan from Serie A giants Napoli, opened the second-half scoring with a well-taken finish.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after netting his 29th goal of the season for Galatasaray.

Source: Getty Images

The goal sent the Galatasaray fans into wild celebration and pushed Okan Buruk’s men another step closer to clinching the Turkish Super Lig title as they sit three points ahead of closest rivals Fenerbahce.

Osimhen’s goal came just one minute after the restart, as he latched onto a perfectly timed pass from Yunus Akgün and slotted the ball calmly past the goalkeeper.

The goal effectively killed off any hopes of a comeback for Samsunspor and solidified Galatasaray’s place at the top of the table.

Osimhen’s impact growing in Turkey

Since joining Galatasaray, Osimhen has been nothing short of phenomenal.

According to Transfermarkt, the Super Eagles forward’s latest strike takes his tally to an astonishing 29 goals and six assists in just 33 appearances across all competitions for the Istanbul giants this season.

Osimhen’s performances have been instrumental in Galatasaray’s strong domestic campaign, with the Turkish side now firmly in control of the Super Lig title race.

The 2-0 win over Samsunspor marked another high point in a season full of memorable moments for the club and their Nigerian talisman.

European giants on high alert

Osimhen’s form has not gone unnoticed. With his goal-scoring exploits drawing attention from several elite clubs across Europe, the 26-year-old could be in line for another big move this summer.

Victor Osimhen's future remains unsettled, with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Juventus reportedly linked to the on-loan Galatasaray star ahead of the summer.

Source: Getty Images

Top Premier League and Serie A sides are reportedly monitoring his situation closely, and his standout performances in Turkey have only added fuel to the speculation.

Despite the swirling rumours, Osimhen remains focused on helping Galatasaray lift the league and also the Turkish Cup after helping the Istanbul club reach the semi-finals.

Galatasaray close to title glory

Galatasaray’s latest victory puts them in a commanding position in the Super Lig standings, edging them ever closer to lifting the league title.

With only a few matches remaining, the club’s fate is now firmly in their hands—and Osimhen’s goals will be crucial in sealing the silverware.

If the Nigerian forward continues at this pace, not only could he lead Galatasaray to domestic glory, but he could also etch his name into the club’s history books as one of the most impactful loan signings in recent memory.

Mertens ranks Osimhen among world’s best

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Belgian forward and Galatasaray star Dries Mertens has publicly hailed his teammate Victor Osimhen, calling him one of the top three strikers in the world.

The bond between Mertens and Osimhen dates back to their time at Napoli, where both were key figures in the club’s attacking force.

